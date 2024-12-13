Born in Nigeria and raised in London, England, Uyi Uwadiae graduated from the Ohio State University-Fisher College of Business and completed his MBA at Northwestern University, just outside Chicago. He’s lived a full life on three continents, which may explain why Uyi loves to travel as often as possible. For Uwadiae, travel is not only a way to de-stress and relax but also the best way to truly see what different cultures value as expressed in their traditions and social norms.

Here are Uyi’s top 10 travel destinations and why these locations are best known for fully expressing their heritage in food, clothing, art, architecture, and more!

Experience Olde World London

History and tradition rule in London, as seen when you view the remaining walls of the original town center, the Roman Fort of Londinium, built around AD110-120. Olde World architecture (Romanesque and Classical) is everywhere, from Buckingham Palace to St. Peter’s Cathedral to Westminster Abbey, where they still hold coronations, giving you an authentic glimpse into the might of the Roman Empire. More modern sites like Sky Garden, London Eye, and Camden Market also provide eye-catching sightseeing opportunities that draw in visitors f

A Permissive Adventure in Amsterdam

Amsterdam is likely the least restrictive Democratic society you can visit, with a more permissive attitude towards pleasure. Yet, it is one of the safest countries in the world. While in Amsterdam, Uwadiae especially enjoys many activities that make Amsterdam a truly unique place to visit, including riding boats on the canals, taking the Heineken tour, and visiting the A’DAM lookout.

Exploring Mexico City’s Food Scene

Omoruyi Uwadiae enjoys excellent food and has experienced the most indulgent culinary scene in Mexico City. Not only will you be inspired by ancient wonders alongside quaint, walkable communities, but you can also indulge yourself in affordable and authentic Mexican cuisine, from a quick tamale, churro, or authentic tacos to a steaming platter of gordita, a bowl of birria ramen, or delicious Mexican Street Corn! Make some time to take a day trip up north to Teotihuacan to see the ancient pyramids of the sun and moon.

A Laid-Back Vacation in Sydney

When Uyi remembers his visit to Sydney, Australia, the image of its iconic Opera House with its towering sail structure comes to mind. But the laid-back beach culture left an even more memorable impression on him. He enjoyed walking along the pristine white sand of Bondi Beach and setting sail to Taronga Zoo. Australia’s hallowed coastline is the country’s symbol of freedom and the best place to witness a waterway dotted with sails, surfers, jet skiers, and scuba divers.

Dance the Night Away in San Juan, PR

Why visit San Juan, Puerto Rico? Well, to have fun, of course! This city offers access to one of the widest beaches you can find, and just about everywhere you turn, there’s music, dancing, fun, and feasting. San Juan is one of Uyi’s favorite destinations to simply have fun with a group of your best tropical-beach-loving friends!

Immerse yourself in Lagos, Nigeria

This Nigerian megacity and Uwadiae’s birthplace is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Uyi enjoys the Afrobeats that ring out through the city’s vibrant nightlife and bustling marketplace, a multicultural melting pot of citizens and tourists from all corners of the globe. In Lagos, Nigeria, Uyi suggests that you forget about tourist destinations and simply immerse yourself in the sounds and sights of this culturally rich African nation.

The Beauty of Barcelona

Uyi believes Barcelona, Spain is the perfect place to experience many cultural opportunities, notable landmarks, and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. You can experience highbrow culture in this city that boasts top-class restaurants, the finest opera houses, wine-tasting tours, hot air balloon rides, or a private boat excursion along the El Born district’s boating lake.

The Friendly Community of Dublin

If you simply want to experience some wind-down time in a beautiful location, then you must visit Dublin, Ireland, home to some of the friendliest and most warm-hearted people you can find. The city is also home to numerous historical landmarks, including the Guinness Storehouse and the Jameson Distillery. Today, it is known for its authentic and quaint community-focused population and incredibly picturesque landscape (and, of course, brew pubs)!

Edinburgh’s Rich History

Edinburgh, Scotland, is known for its neoclassical architecture and a slew of historic landmarks. These include world-famous castles, the Parliament House, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch when they come to town. Spend the day exploring winding paths, green slopes, towering cliffs, and many cultural festivals and sights.

For Breathtaking Beauty, Maui, HI

Like many Americans, a trip to Hawaii has always been on Uyi Uwadiae’s bucket list. And the experience did not disappoint. Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian island and is the perfect place if you desire a beach destination. The stunning natural beauty of Maui is unforgettable, as is the colorful fish you can clearly see in the emerald waters, the unique wildlife within the tropical forests, and the exotic fruits that grow just about everywhere. Maui also features the incredible Road to Hana Drive, an experience recommended to visitors of all ages.

Uyi believes that exploring different cultures around the world is a great learning experience for both young and old. It adds a valuable perspective to one’s personal and professional life and a rich trove of memories that are everlasting.