There are many reasons you may need a loan. Most people will take out at least one loan in their lifetime, whether you are looking to apply through your bank for a large loan to help purchase a car or you need a smaller loan to help buy a new washing machine.

With a growing range of loans and loan types available, it can seem daunting when the time comes for you to need some financial help.

Before You Take a Loan

There are many things to consider when applying for a loan or looking at which company offers the cheapest consumer loan. The most important thing to consider before you start looking for a loan or a company that will be able to help is what you can afford.

The reason you need the money is less important than ensuring you can pay back the repayments for any amount you borrow. Before applying for a loan, look at your current finances and assess what you can afford to pay back each week or month based on your income.

If it is likely that your circumstances will change, it may be worth waiting a little longer if you can afford to.

Many people take out loans because they are unable to afford the expense of whatever it is they need, whether a car or a washing machine. What you are purchasing does not matter; how much you need to borrow does.

It is always a good idea to ensure you only take what you need when taking a loan. If you can afford to borrow more and have a purpose for the extra money, this can be possible. However, if you are going to be tempted to increase your loan to give yourself extra money with no purpose, assess why you need the loan.

Another consideration when first looking at a loan is how long you want to take to pay it back. All loans come with an interest rate, and the longer you take to pay it back, the more interest you will pay overall. It is a good idea to take out a loan and use the shortest repayment you can afford while still being able to afford to live.

Types of Loan

There are a few different types of loans. You can get a short-term ‘payday’ loan, which is a small amount of money that must be repaid over a short period and is designed to help you get to the end of the month.

With this type of loan, you often do not require a credit check. However, they can have much higher levels of interest, and you will inevitably pay back a lot more than you have borrowed.

You can also get loans to help you purchase a car; these are often referred to as finance offers. These are used for specific things and often require proof that you use this money for that purpose. They are set over a longer period due to them often being used for a large amount of money to purchase a car.

The other is a consumer loan, which is a loan that you can apply for either with someone or something being used as collateral. For example, you may take a consumer loan out through a bank against your house for a large purchase.

The bank may ask what you want the loan for, but often, you do not need to provide evidence that it has been used for this purpose, though it is fraudulent to lie on a loan application.

If you are applying for a loan without collateral, it is a similar process; however, you will not be taking out a loan against your house. You will be taking out a loan that you are assuring the lender can afford to repay directly.

Consumer loans are also more flexible than other loan types. They can be repaid over a longer time, for example, five years. Not only this, but a consumer loan can be refinanced to give you the option near the end of your loan term to either take out more money if needed or just reduce your monthly payments by effectively extending your loan.

Why Do You Want a Loan?

Before deciding which type of loan you should take, you need first to solidify what the loan is for. When applying through the bank during your application, you will have to discuss what you want the loan for, and this will be considered during the application process.

Most people will take a loan to help with home repairs or refurbishment, take a holiday or get married, or consolidate other debts from credit cards or loans. Not all loan applications will ask for reasons, but it is always a good idea to know what the money will be used for, even if the application does not ask for this information.

If you are taking out a loan to help consolidate credit card debt, it is also a good idea to ensure that you do not continue to use credit cards. Applying for a loan to help reduce the amount you are paying for debt will not only help you save money in the long run but can improve your credit score, as you will not have as much debt outstanding.

In this situation, it can be a good idea to take what you need to pay off the other forms of debt and then stop using those cards.

Regardless of why you want to take a loan or the purpose it will be used for, a consumer loan, without collateral, is more cost-effective than using a credit card, a ‘payday’ loan, or a short-term loan. Many companies will accept applications for consumer loans without collateral, and it is a good way to manage your finances and make the purchases you need to make.

Where Do You Apply?

The obvious answer for where to go to apply for a loan would be your bank. However, if you use a comparison site, you can find out where you would get a loan with the best interest rates for what you need.

Many people will take the easiest route to get the loan they need due to the stress they can be under when in a situation where they need a loan, but it is far more beneficial to look for the cheapest loan available to you before applying.

Not only can comparison websites help you find the cheapest available loans, but they can also help you understand the process. Give an idea of the waiting time and what may need to be provided to help the loan application to be accepted.

Consumer loans without collateral are available, so you do not need to stress about what you will use as collateral for the loan you need.

You may wonder why looking at a comparison site when it comes to loans is a good idea. This can seem counterproductive to some people and in these situations, people will go to their bank and apply there, regardless of whether they could have gotten a cheaper loan elsewhere.

Comparison sites relieve your pressure and reduce the stress you experience during the process. Comparison sites gather information about you and compare what companies offer, cutting your application time down and giving you the best offer available for interest rates.

Another useful feature when using a comparison website to look for a loan is the information you can obtain before applying for a loan. Such as what interest rate you should look at, how this will affect you over the term of your loan agreement, and what is important. As well as basic information about what banks look for when looking at your loan application.

Summary

There are many reasons someone may need a loan. Whether you are looking to consolidate any debt you currently have to help you budget better with your monthly expenses or you are looking to make a large purchase. Regardless of why you want a loan, you must find one that works for you.

In most situations, people will choose a short-term ‘payday’ loan to help them get through a tough financial period. However, in the long run, this can be more expensive and more detrimental if you cannot afford to pay the loan when it is due. As much as this can be the most easily accessible loan option for many, it is not the best choice when looking at affordability.

Using a comparison site can not only help guide you through the process but also give you information about how loan companies assess your application. Knowing how your application will be assessed can be beneficial in helping you determine whether a loan is what you need. Additionally, it can help you decide which loan is the best not only for affordability but also for how you can manage it and how long you need it for.

Having the best available options shown to you before applying can help reduce your stress. It will also give you options and information on each company. Do your research before you apply and manage your money responsibly during your loan agreement.