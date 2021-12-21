Even if you know the essentials of planning a party and navigating the inevitable bumps that might arise, if you’re planning a fancy, upscale event, it not only puts on the pressure, it means you’re going to have to do things a bit differently.

When it comes to the food, you might want to hire a celebrity chef for the occasion. While it might be a bit over the top, there are some event planners who focus on venues like private islands or hiring private jets. While you don’t have to go to those lengths, you’ll definitely want to hire upscale entertainment that will impress even those who’ve seen it all.

Aerial Dancers

Aerial dancers can put on a full acrobatic show timed perfectly to the music, or you might even hire those who can stroll tables while pouring beverages aerially, something that’s sure to amaze all your guests.

These talented dancers/acrobats often have backgrounds in performing arts like dance and theater as well as fitness, as it takes a lot of strength to do what they do. They combine creative expression with athleticism, bringing grace and beauty to this remarkable art form while dressed to complement the decor.

Italian Singers

Whether you’re hosting a fancy dinner party that includes Italian cuisine or any other upscale party, having Italian singers perform can create the perfect accent for your gathering. It adds an upscale touch that allows your guests to feel the romance of Old Italy. They might perform everything from opera to Italian standards. They may sing songs in multiple languages, and with Italian elegant and sensual, it’s sure to generate that wow factor and guests who demand an encore.

Indoor Ice Skating

Did you know that you can delight your guests with the elegance of a dance show on ice? While ice skating is usually reserved for winter days or cold arenas, it can now be done in more unconventional places with synthetic indoor skating stages.

Performed by casts of nationally or even globally-acclaimed skating professionals, they provide captivating performances incorporating impressively choreographed routines in various dance styles for a beautiful show on ice. The sets are elaborate and the customs are stunning. Many can even create a bespoke show that incorporates a theme of your choice.

Human Fountains

Water dancers are guaranteed to amaze guests with their fountain dancing. They include groups of performers who mimic dancing fountain shows like the famous one at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Some include synchronized water spitting, something you might have seen on the reality show, “America’s Got Talent.” While you might think that wouldn’t be very “upscale,” it’s mesmerizing.

Other human fountains include a mix of live dance and music performed like statues, beautifully choreographed to provide an exotically stunning performance that can be set up either indoors or out.

A Bubble Act

If you place your entertainment in a bubble, your guests will definitely pay attention. This is a great idea, especially for those without room for a big-scale production. Suitable for land or water, the performers display enchanting acrobatic and dance routines within a floating, translucent sphere. Whether gliding on land or floating on water, it’s a hypnotizing display of fluidity and impressive flexibility that will leave the audience in awe.Upscale Entertainment Ideas for Fancy Parties