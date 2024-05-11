Table of Content

Upgrade Your Edinburgh Home with Aluclad Windows: Style, Durability, Efficiency

What is the Difference between Aluclad Windows and uPVC?

Which is Better, Aluclad Windows or uPVC Windows?

Final Words

Due to their fantastic styles, high durability, and efficiency, aluminium clad windows are taking over the whole of Edinburgh. Meanwhile, if you’re yet to install aluminium clad windows, Ekco has you covered with a plethora of exceptional window patterns to choose from.

In addition, ecobifold doors have also made waves across several homes in Edinburgh. Whether you’re constructing a new residential or commercial building, using aluminium clad windows can turn the entire look around.

Similarly, aluminium clad windows can revamp the beauty of your Edinburgh home if you’re considering renovating. However, let’s see why you should rather install aluminium clad windows instead of uPVC windows or any other alternatives.

While aluminium clad windows and uPVC windows have their diverse uniqueness, with people patronizing both products, it’s important to spot their differences in order to ascertain the perfect one for the upgrade of your Edinburgh home.

Aluminium windows and uPVC windows differ in many aspects such as appearance, durability, maintenance, environmental impact, security, and pricing. Let’s discuss them in detail below.

Appearance

Generally, aluminium clad windows come with a high-end sleek appearance and modern aesthetic. Whether you’re building a new house or refurbishing your current home, aluminium clad windows offer contemporary looks, making them more suitable for modern Edinburgh homes.

Also, aluminium clad windows come in different styles and colours that make it easy to enhance the interior of your Edinburgh home with matching windows.

uPVC windows, on the other hand, are designed with a simpler appearance and a synthetic look. They tend to have a cheap plastic look, making them appear less attractive, as most people end up tagging them low-quality.

Durability

Aluminium clad windows are built to last long with a capacity of attaining up to 40 – 50 years or even more. With this lifespan, homeowners can settle with peace of mind instead of going over the stress of window replacements, especially during a scheduled renovation.

Conversely, uPVC windows are manufactured with a life expectancy period of between 10 and 35 years. These windows are susceptible to distortion and degradation when exposed to high heat for a long period.

Maintenance

A mixture of soap and water with a clean piece of cloth is all that’s required to clean aluminium clad windows. Furthermore, applying oil to the hinges and handles of the windows once in a while will also help to maintain the efficiency of these parts of the window. A similar maintenance approach is recommended for uPVC windows.

Environmental impact

When it comes to the aspect of the impact that both aluminium clad windows and uPVC windows have on the environment, the latter seem to produce more pollution.

The aluminium in aluclad windows can be recycled over and over again as the recycled aluminium are being used for manufacturing.

On the other hand, uPVC windows consume much energy in the manufacturing process and produce a lot of waste (carbon), which is often released into the atmosphere. Also, they’re quite difficult to recycle, thereby resulting in environmental litter.

Security

Generally, aluminium is a metal that is stronger compared to uPVC, which is a plastic. With aluminium clad windows, you don’t have security issues to worry over. Thanks to their superior material strength.

The combination of timber and aluminium makes the windows extraordinarily solid. Whether it’s in withstanding environmental elements like rain, snow, etc., or physical break-in attempts by dubious fellows, aluminium clad windows offer superior security defense than uPVC windows.

Therefore, you can find peace of mind in a situation of an attempted break-in through your aluminium clad windows. So, talking about security, aluminium clad windows can be far trusted compared to uPVC windows.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, aluminium clad windows seem to be on the high side. Typically, due to the kind of materials used in the manufacturing process, they’re usually quite pricey.

However, homeowners see this as an upfront cost as they will not have to incur further replacement costs in the near future due to the durability of aluminium clad windows.

Conversely, uPVC windows are relatively budget-friendly compared to aluclad windows. However, the implication is that you may need to get more frequent window replacements due to their shorter lifespan compared to aluminium clad windows.

Nevertheless, the weight of your budget will definitely have a significant impact on whether to choose aluminium clad windows over uPVC windows and vice versa.

Which is Better, Aluclad Windows or uPVC Windows?

From the analysis of the differences between aluminium clad windows and uPVC windows, it is obvious that aluclad windows are better than uPVC windows.

While uPVC may be relatively cheaper than aluminium clad windows, it doesn’t come close in any way with respect to appearance, durability, security, environmental impact, etc. Therefore, ensure to define your priority before opting for windows during your Edinburgh home renovation.

If you prioritize high quality/longevity, coupled with a sleek aesthetic appearance, be sure to go for aluminium clad windows rather than uPVC windows. However, if your focus is relatively low-budget windows, you may want to opt for uPVC windows.

Nevertheless, you should be willing to bear the consequences of any buying decision you make when renovating your Edinburgh home. Lastly, if you’re concerned about the environmental impact of certain substances, you would prefer aluminium clad windows to uPVC windows.

Final Words

There are very specific reasons why aluclad windows stand out among their competitors. This article has unveiled some of the significant differences between aluminium clad windows and uPVC windows.

If you’re currently constructing a residential/commercial building or planning to renovate your Edinburgh home, aluminium clad windows will do a great job in helping you upgrade your home.

Therefore, you may want to create a budget that can accommodate the cost of aluminium clad windows that you require. While these windows may be relatively expensive, do not forget about their worth in terms of quality, durability, efficiency, etc.