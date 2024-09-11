“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” This saying from Peter Drucker is particularly relevant in the world of corporate banking, where proactiveness and a strategic mindset can help you secure a reliable business account – the most important building block for your company’s long-term growth and success.

However, choosing the ideal and best-fitting corporate account that meets your specific business needs and offers remarkably tailored solutions can be challenging, given the wide range of options available in HK bank account opening.

Elevate Your Startup with a Corporate Account

Setting up a dedicated corporate account for your business finances can be a pivotal step in company formation in Hong Kong, as a corporate account does more than just safeguard your profits; it enables you to :

Monitors cash flow using detailed bookkeeping records that track income, expenses, payments, and invoices made in the account.

Business transactions made under your company name establish a professional and credible image, making a valuable impression when engaging with prospective investors or suppliers.

Well-organised financial records enable auditing authorities to produce accurate accounting and tax reports, reflecting your business’s income and expenditures.



Conventional Banks vs. FinTechs

The banking landscape is quickly adapting to new trends, making FinTechs a popular digital banking solution to conventional banks. Here are the defining characteristics that set these two apart :

Conventional Bank. A well-established financial entity that offers a wide choice of banking services – deposits and withdrawals, loans, bill payments, ATMs, and online and mobile banking. Additionally, it maintains physical branches worldwide to serve its customer’s needs.

FinTech. A technology-driven financial services provider aiming to enhance and automate banking products and procedures while offering a secure platform by partnering with licensed custodian banks and supported by the Deposit Protection Scheme.

HK’s Reputed Corporate Banks

Venturing into the world of corporate banking can be challenging. We’ve compiled the top 3 corporate banking providers in Hong Kong that local and international entrepreneurs prefer for their business banking needs :

HSBC. Supports growth and global expansion of enterprises with customised banking services – Sprint Account for startups, HSBC Business Direct and BusinessVantage for local SMEs. HSBC also features flexible fee structures, that can waive monthly charges based on average daily balances.

Bank of China Hong Kong (BOCHK). Provides tailored account options for startups, SMEs, and well-established enterprises. BOCHK has user-friendly digital banking services and convenient foreign exchange for seamless transactions with Chinese partners. However, a HK$200 to HK$450 monthly fee is collected depending on the account type and may include deposits, withdrawals, overdrafts, and wire transfer charges.

Standard Chartered Bank. Offers startups and SMEs with high interest rates, low minimum balance requirements, and efficient cross-border transactions – free online banking, fund transfers, bill payments, monthly e-statements, and trade finance solutions. Monthly fees include HK$300 for account maintenance, HK$55 for incoming payments, and HK$200 for outward remittances.



Top 3 Digital Banking Solutions in HK

FinTechs are now the ideal alternative to conventional banking with its flexible, convenient, and cost-effective approach, changing the way businesses manage their finances. We’ve listed the top 3 FinTechs in Hong Kong reshaping the digital banking landscape :

Airwallex. Provides startups and SMEs with an all-in-one business account, equipping clients with a complete cross-border payment solution to actively manage their finances across multiple currencies and conduct global trade, both online and offline. The account carries no minimum balance requirement or opening and monthly fees, though transactions below USD 250 will be subject to applicable charges.

RD Technologies. Provides businesses with a multi-currency account that enables instant local money transfers via FPS as well as international wire transfers and wallet-to-wallet remittances. It is open to companies in Hong Kong, Commonwealth states, the EU, and countries with a company registry search, all with no opening, monthly, or yearly fees.

Currenxie. Supports SMEs with a flexible digital banking solution that is Amazon PSP-approved and equipped with Payout API and Foreign Exchange Contract (FEC). A multi-currency account open to clients worldwide, enables the swift setup of a domestic account in the EU, UK, US, Canada or Australia within 3 days, with no minimum balance requirement or opening and monthly charges.

Empowering your company with a separate business account is a smart financial strategy that strengthens its credibility and reliability, laying the groundwork for long-term advancement.