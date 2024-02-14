Many people think of the Canadian winter as a time to stay indoors and get cozy avoiding the cold. Yes, sitting under a warm blanket inside is snugger and more enjoyable in the winter, but the cold months shouldn’t merely be a time for hibernation!

Older adults can adventure outside to make the most of the season by keeping in mind these outdoor tips.

Warm Clothes Matter

It won’t feel cold outside if you’re wearing the right clothing! Make sure to see the forecast and dress appropriately. Remember, you can always take layers off if you’re too warm, but you can’t do the reverse.

Most of the heat leaves the body from the head, so wearing a hat or toque is basically essential come winter. If you’re really looking to crank the heat up, you can always put hand warmers inside your gloves. They’re typically used by skiers, but they’re handy whenever it’s really cold outside.

A Drink Will Warm You Up

There’s nothing like enjoying a nice, warm cup of tea or coffee in the cold. The contrast between the frigid atmosphere and the warmth you feel as the beverage goes down makes an already lovely thing even more pleasant.

Get yourself a really good thermos that can keep drinks hot for hours, even in sub-zero temperatures. Modern technology has vastly improved how effectively a thermos can work.

You’ll really appreciate having something to drink during your walk, especially when it’s hot. Wearing warm clothes is one thing, but warming yourself up from the inside out is another.

Nature Walks Are Everything

People need to get their bodies moving in every season, but winter gives us something new to look at entirely. The entire world looks not just different but often more beautiful, as sunlight sparkles everywhere off the snow.

If you look closely, you can appreciate the way snow blankets every branch, and how the sun glistens off the icicles dangling from branches. Winter is an underrated time to gaze at nature, as people tend to think of it as cold and inhospitable, but it’s filled with dazzling beauty.

Older adults living in leading retirement homes like All Seniors Care tend to be located near scenic locations, where it’s easy to find many different beautiful and convenient places to walk. You’ll also be surrounded by like-minded people interested in exploring the great outdoors with you.

Make new friends or spend quality active time with old ones. Just be mindful to walk on cleared footpaths and sidewalks and avoid anywhere icy and unmaintained.

Bring Music, a Podcast, or a Friend

Do you like to walk solo and gather your thoughts or hang out in good company? There’s no wrong answer. It’s all about personal preference.

For centuries, poets have written about the joys of a solo walk for how it clears your mind and makes you feel better. Modern technology makes it easy to bring with us a music library or listen to the latest podcast.

Whether you delight in entertaining yourself or relying on music and conversation, keeping busy during a walk can really heighten the mood. Practically speaking, getting your daily exercise at the same time you get your news or entertainment quota for the day is very efficient.

Winter doesn’t have to be the time to retreat indoors from the frost and the cold. With the right preparation, older adults can have a safe and comfortable excursion and explore the great outdoors in all its splendour. Just remember the above tips, and you can unlock winter’s full potential.