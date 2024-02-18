Red blood cells and DNA are formed through the use of vitamin B12. It also has a major role in the growth and operation of nerve and brain cells. The proteins in the food we eat are bound by vitamin B12.

Red blood cell production and the health of your nervous system depend on vitamin B12. It usually occurs in an array of animal items and braced food sources. In the United States, about six percent of people under 60 and 20% of people over 60 are low in vitamin B12. A lack of B12 can lead to serious sensory system problems and illness.



If you’d like to eat more vitamin B12, it’s available in many animal products and tasty food sources. Sometimes a health services specialist might suggest oral vitamins or IV drips to help raise your vitamin B12 levels.

Signs of Deficiency and Toxicity

Deficiency

Measuring a person’s blood levels does not always show whether they have vitamin B12 deficiency, because some deficient people have normal B12 levels. Methylmalonic acid, a spin-off of protein breakdown, and homocysteine levels are better pointers of actual vitamin B12 activity in the blood. These values rise when vitamin B12 levels are insufficient.

The following variables may contribute to a deficiency in vitamin B12:

staying away from animal products.

Lack of intrinsic factor.

medication that lowers the production of stomach acid or insufficient acid production.

intestinal conditions or surgical procedures that cause malabsorption.

drugs that obstruct the absorption process.

Signs of Deficiency:

Anaemia megaloblastic

poisonous anaemia

Weakness and exhaustion

damage to the nerves, causing tingling

numbness in the hands and legs

confusion and memory loss

Alzheimer’s disease

Depression Attacks

Convulsions

Toxicity

Because vitamin B12 is soluble in water, any extra will pass out of the body via the urine. In most cases, taking an oral tablet for a lack of up to 1000 mcg per day is thought to be safe.

Check Your vitamin B12 levels

Blood tests

Blood tests of various kinds can be used to help regulate whether a person may be lacking in vitamin B12 or folate.

These examinations verify:

whether your blood oxygen-transporting protein, haemoglobin, is less than usual

if the size of your red blood cells is higher than usual

the concentration of folate and vitamin B12 in your blood

When making a diagnosis, it’s critical to consider your symptoms as well.

Certain individuals may exhibit symptoms while maintaining normal levels of these vitamins. Also, some people may not have any symptoms but still have low levels.

Identifying the cause

Your doctor may schedule extra tests if your symptoms and the results of your blood test point to a folate or vitamin B12 deficiency. Choosing the cause will assist in choosing the best course of action.

Conclusion

Your cells and nervous system need vitamin B12. Low levels of vitamin B12 can lead to fatigue, problems with mental capacity, and shivering in your hands and feet. Vitamin B12 levels can be raised by consuming specific animal products and cooked food types. If your blood levels of vitamin B12 are low, doctors might recommend taking pills or infusions.