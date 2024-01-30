Stability and convenience are considered necessary attributes in the world of modern transportation. Addmotor Triketan M-330F electric trike for seniors stands alone with its amazing features and abilities among all other competitors.

Whether you are a daily commuter or adventure rider, the Triketan M-330F e-trike is your ticket to a comfortable and convenient riding experience. The article below discusses the features and benefits of this 3 wheeled electric bike for adults.

Buckle up as we embark on the journey of exploring the benefits of this Addmotors marvel of the latest technology.

Technical Specifications of Triketan M-330F:

Motor 48V * 750W Battery 20 Ah PAS 7-level pedal assistance Sensor Mid-axis torque sensor Construction Alloy aluminum folding frame Tires 20 X 3.0 inches Fork 50mm travel front fork Handlebar Aluminum foldable handlebar Parking Brake Addmotor parking brake system Seat Post Quick release seat post Brake Rotors 180 mm rotor for each tire Basket Capacity 100 Lbs Wiring Waterproof wiring Loading Capacity 450 lbs including baskets Distance Coverage 85+ miles

Enjoy Enhanced Convenience and Comfort With Triketan M-330F E-Trike:

The Triketan M-330F will redefine your urban commuting with its stylish design, power features, user-friendly controls, and heavy loading capacity. You can enjoy comfortable and convenient rides on all types of different terrains.

The electric trike for seniors is installed with a comfortable soft seat and a highly efficient suspension system to smooth your outdoor rides. Moreover, you can adjust the seat according to your height and preference to adopt your most relaxed sitting position.

Design and Construction Features of Triketan M-330F:

Folding and Stylish Design:

This folding electric trike is prepared with 6061 alloy aluminum aircraft material that is highly durable and extremely resilient. This robust construction helps the e-trike to carry 450 lbs load and a rear trailer. Also, it is very useful for transportation and storage in little spaces.

Rear Speed Differential:

The Triketan M-330 F is equipped with a rear speed differential that allows both rear wheels to move separately at the required speed for more controlled and safe turns. This helps to maintain balance and offers a smoother riding experience in sharp turns and tight spaces.

Seat Post:

This folding electric trike for seniors is installed with an adjustable and soft seat post to offer more comfortable seating. You can adjust the seat post according to your height and adopt the most suitable riding posture.

Carrying Baskets:

The M-330F comes with detachable front and rear carrying buckets to increase the loading capacity. These baskets can carry a load of up to 50 kg on front and rear and can be removed when not needed.

Power Features of Triketan M-330F E-Trike:

This 3-wheeled electric bike for adults has robust power abilities to tackle all types of rides without any effort. It is equally suitable for city commuting, outdoor adventure rides, running errands, loading goods, and camping tours.

Powerful Motor:

The Triketan M-330F hides a powerful 750W rear-mounted motor for effortless riding. The motor can produce a total torque of 90NM, which is more than the required power for tackling your rides on sleek hills and uneven terrains.

Mid-Axis Torque Sensor:

This electric trike for seniors is equipped with the latest technology 3rd generation mid-axis torque sensor to measure the pedaling force of the rider and redirect the motor power accordingly. It starts working when the pedal moves to 20 degrees and improves the battery efficiency by 25 to 30%.

Long Capacity Battery:

The 3-wheeled electric bike for adults is fitted with a 20 Ah long-lasting and highly efficient UL-certified battery to fulfill the power needs of effortless rides. It can support motorized pedaling up to 85+ miles per charge and is rated for 1500 charge circles.

Throttle and Controller:

The use of a chip-type controller has improved the performance of all electronic systems. Moreover, the half-twist throttle enables you to accelerate the e-trike within no time when an immediate boost is required.

Pedal Assistance:

The Triketan M-330F electric trike for seniors features 7 levels of pedal assistance, separately for different types of terrains. The high assistance level is useful for tough terrains like hills and inclines, and low levels are used on city roads.

Safety Features of M-330F Electric Trike:

As the Triketan M-330F is an all-terrain trike, it should focus on safety more than other models. It is installed with useful safety features i.e. parking brake, fat tires, digital display, powerful lighting system, and triple tire brake system.

Parking Brake System:

The parking brake system is very useful for safe parking over incline roads, hills, and slippery surfaces. It prevents your e-trike from accidentally moving and falling when unattended and parked outside.

Tires:

The fat tires installed in this folding electric trike for seniors are convenient for all terrains and offer more stability and control. These tires are constructed in triple layers for increased durability and puncture protection. The tires measure 20 X 3.0 inches and be inflated up to 30PSI.

Brakes:

The e-trike is installed with triple brakes, each tire is complemented with a separate 180 mm brake rotor. The brakes are highly efficient and tested under full load and maximum speed. This triple brake system offers more accurate and smooth stops during normal conditions or emergencies.

Lighting System:

The Addmotor Triketan M-330F e-trike features a powerful lighting system. The front and rear lights are controlled by the uneven buttons placed on the handlebar. The rear light also contains turning indicators and a red brake light for early warning of the brake for the traffic coming behind.

Digital Display:

A 5-inch digital display is fitted at the front handlebar for monitoring of trike’s performance during the ride. You can keep an eye on all the important information on this display including motor output, remaining battery, turning indicators, PAS level, speed, and error codes displayed for any fault.

Conclusion:

The Addmotor Triketan M-330F e-trike is another marvel of modern technology with a folding frame and power abilities to elevate your journey to new heights. It is upgraded with some useful features such as a rear speed differential, rear trailer tube, mid-axis torque sensor, and parking brake system.

This powerful electric trike for adults is useful for all terrains. You can effectively use your trike for daily commuting, running errands, loading, and outdoor adventure rides. Overall, is the best option for all those looking for a cost-effective, eco-friendly, and easy-to-transport e-trike.