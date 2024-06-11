Individuals and their families may suffer significantly from alcohol and drug abuse. Recovery from addiction is often challenging and needs a full-on method that deals with both the physical and mental parts of the problem. This piece will discuss how important diet and exercise are for people trying to get clean from drugs and alcohol. People can improve their chances of healing and staying sober for a long time by making healthy eating and regular exercise a part of their treatment plans.

Everyone should develop healthy dietary practices, but those in recovery from a drug or alcohol addiction must do so immediately. Even short-term addiction can wreak havoc on the body, which must work diligently to eliminate toxic substances and repair the harm they cause. Obtaining nutritional equilibrium is essential for repairing the damage that addiction causes to the body.

How abusing drugs changes nutrition

Each substance has unique effects on health, but many have similar effects on a person’s ability to obtain all the nutrients necessary for healing. Those who abuse drugs are likely to exhibit at least one of the following symptoms:

Loss of hunger: Many drugs make people lose their appetite or forget to eat.

Gastrointestinal disorders: Alcohol and other drugs can cause long-term problems in the GI system, making it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients from food.

Not intelligent food choices: Drunk People are likelier to make bad choices, like only eating fast food or sweets.

An injury to an organ: Most drugs hurt the organs that break down and process nutrients.

Hypoglycemia: Not getting enough food or the right kind of food can lead to low blood sugar.

Importance Of Nutrition in Alcohol and Substance Abuse Rehab

In a rehabilitation centre, proper nutrition is essential to the recovery process. As addictive substances frequently supplant essential nutrients, substance use disorders can contribute to nutritional deficiencies and imbalances in the body. By emphasizing nutrition during rehabilitation, patients can restore their physical health and facilitate the restoration of their bodies and minds.

Alcohol

People who are hooked on drinking don’t eat enough. To drink, they either don’t eat or eat a lot without realizing when they’re full.

In both cases, the body is busy handling the booze, which needs to be broken down before the food can be used.

Alcohol causes inflammation of the gut and stomach walls, which can lead to heartburn, acid reflux, gastritis, and problems with absorption, which can cause diarrhoea and dehydration.

Thiamine insufficiency leads to severe lack of B12, B6, Folic acid and peripheral neuritis. Some symptoms are anaemia, tiredness, headaches, memory loss, and Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.

When someone’s immunity drops, they lose muscle and become more likely to get sick. In Indians, tuberculosis is the most common illness when immunity drops.

If someone drinks too much alcohol over a long period, it can hurt their liver and pancreas, which break down proteins, fats, carbohydrates, hormones, and sugar. This can throw their bodies out of balance.

Marijuana

Marijuana use induces an insatiable appetite, but primarily for junk food, the excessive consumption of which can lead to obesity. Lack of any sustenance in frivolous food results in malnutrition. A lack of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids can lead to skin conditions such as dermatitis, rashes, and other inflammatory processes. Wound healing is slowed, and infection susceptibility is increased.

The use of opiates

Withdrawal from narcotics such as opium, heroin, etc., results in cramping and severe diarrhoea, which prevents the individual from ingesting and causes dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. Consuming carbohydrates and adequate fluids will alleviate the symptoms.

Nutritional Enhancement of Neuroplasticity

Neuroplasticity is a central concept in the rehabilitation of addiction. Neuroplasticity is the capacity of the brain to establish new connections and rearrange existing ones, typically in response to injury, disease, or environmental change. Addiction is an example of neuroplasticity because the activity of the reward pathway chemically adapts to the presence of substances or alcohol.

Once addiction has induced brain changes, it damages neuroplasticity and makes sobriety adaptation much more difficult. In addition, the brain’s adaptations disrupt crucial neuropathways, reducing neurotransmitters’ ability to travel throughout the brain.

We are here for you for life at Sanctum

The importance of nutrition and exercise in alcohol & drug rehabilitation cannot be exaggerated. Proper nutrition provides the body with essential nutrients, assists in repairing damaged tissues, and enhances cognitive function. Regular exercise benefits physical fitness and mental health, cravings, and withdrawal symptoms. Individuals can substantially improve their prospects of long-term sobriety and overall health by incorporating nutrition and exercise into their recovery process.

A detox center provides a supportive environment for individuals seeking to overcome substance dependence by offering medical supervision and counseling services. These facilities aim to help individuals safely detoxify their bodies and begin their journey towards recovery from addiction.

At Sanctum, we know how important diet is for users trying to improve, so we include it in our treatment programs and services. Because everyone has different food needs that can affect how well they do in treatment, we work hard to ensure that our treatment plans include nutrition.