Evolution Gaming’s Crazy Time casino game, released in 2020, has quickly revolutionized the live game show experience with its dynamic wheel of prizes and unique bonus features. It quickly swept the online casino market, earning the prestigious Innovation in Casino Entertainment award at the SBC Awards the same year.

This guide aims to provide you with advanced strategies to maximize your wins and extend your gameplay.

Understanding Crazy Time

Crazy Time is a highly engaging live game show featuring a wheel with 54 segments covering a total of eight available bets. It comprises four numbered bets, each with their own number of available spaces and bet payouts, and four exclusive bonus games that add an extra thrill to the experience.

The game also includes a Top Slot feature, which adds a set of two reels that are spun to introduce special win multipliers or upgrade one of the four available bonus games.

Main Strategies for Winning Crazy Time

Low-Risk Strategy

The Low-Risk Strategy focuses on numbers as 45 out of 54 field sections are all number bets, covering 83.33% of the wheel.

Steps for the Low-Risk Strategy:

Divide your bet into four sections and wager each part on numbers 1-2-5-10. Place the majority of your bet on number 1 as it appears most frequently but has a lower multiplier. Distribute the rest of your bet equally among numbers 2-5-10.

This strategy aims to ensure you win small amounts consistently, thus enabling you to play for longer periods.

High-Risk Strategy

For players seeking bigger wins, the High-Risk Strategy is recommended. This approach focuses on the bonus rounds, despite their lower RTP.

Steps for the High-Risk Strategy:

Also known as the “Bonus Hunter Strategy”, this involves placing your bets on the bonus rounds. Cover only 16.66% of the wheel, but the potential payout can be huge.

Ultra High-Risk Strategy

The Ultra High-Risk Strategy or the “Crazy Time Strategy” involves placing bets solely on the Crazy Time segment, which covers only 1.85% of the wheel. The risk is considerable, but the rewards can be monumental.

Balance Control and Goal Setting

An essential aspect of any Crazy Time strategy is balance control. It’s crucial to manage your spending while ensuring you have enough playing time for the strategy to be effective.

Setting a unit as 1% of your total balance is an industry standard that can help manage your bets.

Defining your goal before playing is another vital step. Depending on whether you are aiming for entertainment or targeting big wins, you can choose a strategy with either low or high volatility.

Wrapping Up

Crazy Time by Evolution Gaming offers an immersive gaming experience that combines the excitement of a live game show with the thrill of a spinning wheel. While there’s no guaranteed winning strategy, understanding the game and applying the right strategy can significantly enhance your gameplay. Always remember to gamble responsibly and make your enjoyment the top priority.