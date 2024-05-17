Try the two methods of How to make video quality better on Windows & Mac with fascinating features & step guides.

If you can’t get HD quality visual satisfaction while watching any of your old homemade videos or movies or your mobile shots, you must know how to make video quality better on Windows & Mac.

Introduction

Most old homemade videos, DVD collections, black-and-white video clips, and other videos don’t match the HD resolution of the latest devices. On the other hand, sometimes, despite using your high-end camera or advanced smartphone to capture special moments of your life, you end up with shady, shaky, blurry, or hazy videos.

So, no matter what makes a video look dull, damaged, or disappointing, a suitable video enhancer will show you how to make video quality better. Now, before beginning with the methods of how to make a video better quality, let’s see why you even need to make the video quality better.

Why do you make video quality better?

Professional video editors or creators probably know the importance of improved video quality. However, common social media users, YouTubers, online business owners, Vloggers, and website owners must know some essential factors to improve video quality.

1. To Engage Viewers: A visually stunning video always draws your attention. It also keeps visitors to your channel or web page engaged for the longest time.

2. Increase the Video Sharing Chances: A high-quality video easily streams on all the latest devices and gives HD visual satisfaction. Therefore, improving video quality increases the chances of sharing videos on various social media and video hosting platforms.

3. Transform & Rescue Old & Damaged Video: By improving the video quality of your old, outdated, or damaged video, you can make it compatible with and streamable on any new streaming device with High definition.

4. Attractive Video Increases Audience: Any visually enhanced video will not only increase your social media followers but also the targeted audience of your YouTube channels or Videos.

5. High-Quality Video Increases SEO Ranking: In video marketing, a high-quality video helps to get the highest ranking in Google search in terms of the maximum number of shares, viewing, liking, or other factors.

6. Stunning Video helps to build a brand: For online business promotion, an appealing video helps establish your business brand by reaching the maximum number of targeted customers.

Two Methods of how to make video quality better on Windows & Mac

Even though you can try several tools, software, programs, or apps to improve video quality, picking up the right tool would not only save you time but would also meet your expectations with satisfaction. So, lets see the most adequate tools to know how to make a video better quality.

Method 1: How to make video quality better on Windows using UniFab AI Video Enhancer

While upscaling resolution from any video quality to 4K, UniFab AI Video Enhancer instantly and automatically transforms any video from dull to dynamic. Along with video transformation, audio upmixing up to EAC3 5.1 or DTS 7.1 would make any low-quality video a professional piece of craft. To improve video quality by using this tool’s AI automation, you can also reduce the video file size with lossless conversion and compression.

Fascinating Features

Enhance video quality with HDR10 or Dolby Vision

Coventry video to any format with 1000+ format support

Versatile Toolkit with endless editing options like cropping, sharpening, mirroring, etc

SDR to HDR with denoising & deinterlacing

Explore shake stabilization with judder reduction

Steps of How to make video quality better with UniFab AI Video Enhancer

Step 1: Once you launch the program on Windows, double-click the UniFab icon to open it > select “Enlarger” mode from the left panel.

Step 2: Add your desired low-quality video to enhance the program’s interface > Customize the output profile by selecting quality, audio, format, etc.> Select the “Start” option to initiate the video quality improvement process.

Method 2: How to a video better quality on Mac using iMovie

As a Mac user, you can try the built-in video editing app iMovie, which has extensive video editing functions. From image stabilization and color correction to digital noise and background noise removal, iMovie can increase video quality in various dimensions. The multiple video settings allow enough flexibility in customization.

Fascinating Features

Various video editing options like cropping, rotating, etc

Built-in transition effects such as swap, page curls, cube, slide, etc

Video speed control with slow motion & fast-forward

Explore split screening with Picture-in-picture effects

Enjoy multi-clip video effects

Steps of how to make video quality better with iMovie

Step 1: After selecting the iMovie app on your Mac, select the video clip for quality improvement in the browser or timeline.

Step 2: Go for the “Enhance” option in the adjustment bar located at the upper side of the “Viewer”.

Step 3: After that, iMovie will instantly and automatically improve the video quality by adjusting some parameters. In the adjustment bar, some auto-adjusted parameter options will be highlighted when they are used to improve the video quality.

Conclusion

If you want to improve many of your old, damaged or poor quality videos, these tools will do the job according to your requirements. However, if you want to avoid the hassle of manual video enhancement and save your time with AI automation, nothing would match the perfection of UniFab AI Video Enhancer during the seamless process of how to make video quality better.