Osteoarthritis is known to be a degenerative disease that needs a lot of treatment. Treatment for this condition can range from medicine to changes to the patient’s lifestyle. While there are no home remedies that can replace medical treatment, they can provide some relief.

Let’s take a look at some of the remedies that are frequently used to treat Osteoarthritis:

Creams and Ointments

Many over-the-counter medications can help you, but creams and ointments may be treatments that you prefer to use. This is because they can be applied to the joints directly. Ideal for use in areas that are close to the surface of the skin, they tend to be fairly easy to use.

Please make sure that you always follow the usage instructions on the package. Always speak to your doctor before you use creams and ointments. This is to ensure that you don’t use any product that could interact with any medication you have been prescribed.

Cold and Hot Compresses

Many people find that cold and hot compresses can help with their pain. One of the benefits of using this type of treatment is that they don’t come with any side effects. Cold compresses can be ideal for joint pain while hot compress can help to relieve joint stiffness.

Simple get a cold or warm towel and place it around your affected joint. This should help to ease the pain. If you like to use treatments that have few to no side effects consider PRP therapy as it can make a difference.

Ideally, you should use a hot or cold compress a few times a day. Please always make sure that the compress is not too cold or hot. You should be able to comfortably place it against your skin. Use the compress for 20 minutes at least twice a day.

Use Support Devices

There is a range of support devices that can help you. These devices do not require the use of medication to work. There are different types of support devices available. The type of device that you use will depend on which of your joints are affected.

Some of the options you can choose from include:

Shoe inserts

Gripping and/or grabbing tools

Canes

Braces

Tape applied to the knee

If you’re not sure what type of support device you need, please speak to your doctor or physical therapist. They can help you to find the right device for you. In addition to this, they could show you how to use the device. The tape, for example, should only be applied if you know how to use it. Ask your doctor or physical therapist to show you how to use it.

There are a few different remedies that you can use at home to relieve pain and stiffness associated with Osteoarthritis. If you think you have this condition or you are in a lot of pain, please speak to your doctor as they may be able to help you.