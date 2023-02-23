Binary options are popular financial products that are known to be extremely profitable. However, they are also very risky, so you need extensive training before you can start trading them successfully. The training should cover technical analysis, risk management, and many other aspects of trading to make you a successful trader. In this Traders Union article, we briefly explain what it takes to become a fully trained binary trader and what you should do to start that training.

About binary trading

Binary options (also known as fixed income options) are derivatives that allow you to make money by predicting the next price movement of a certain underlying asset: stock, currency pair, and so on. The main mechanism behind such options basically feels like placing a bet: when you make a prediction, it can result in two outcomes. If you are right, you will get money. If you are wrong, you will lose it. It is a very simple mechanism that can bring you significant profits if you have enough skills and experience to analyze the market efficiently.

Key skills and qualities

Binary options are extremely high-risk: the possibility of losing all your money is very real here. That’s why an aspiring binary options trader should possess numerous skills and qualities. A good trader has advanced analytical skills to identify and use all the opportunities on the market, and the knowledge of technical analysis is also a must. You should also know how the underlying asset behaves, and that is exactly where you may need some fundamental analysis. You must be able to read financial charts or scan economic news very quickly.

However, analytical skills are not enough: you also need to be psychologically stable. This aspect gets overlooked very often, but when you can’t control your emotions, your feelings of greed or fear will be too strong for you to manage, leading to unfavorable trades. You also need a great deal of patience to stay active in the long term: even if you lose money, don’t give up and continue your training.

How to become a trader

First of all, find a broker that allows binary trading. Create a demo account and practice for a while by implementing educational materials you’re studying. Find your strengths and weaknesses and take all of them into account when trading. When you are ready, switch to a real account and learn advanced instruments like trading bots.