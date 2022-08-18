The demand for iOS developers is growing as the number of Apple users is exploding. Businesses are looking to invest in dedicated iOS developers.

Statista states that there are 113 million iPhone users in the United States. iOS app development is becoming a hot topic for many organizations nowadays.

Recruiters want to hire iOS developers that match the requirements of the company. In this article, we shall discuss Toptal alternatives for hiring iOS developers. Let us get started, shall we?

Gun.io

Gun.io helps companies in building software engineering teams according to their specific needs. It is a hiring platform for finding the most experienced remote iOS engineers.

Hiring process: The recruiter can post the job opening along with details such as iOS developer duties, and iOS developer salary. After reviewing candidate applications, the client can pick their choices for top iOS developers.

Gaper.io

Gaper.io acts as a global marketplace for the most vetted software engineers. From entry-level iOS developers to senior iOS programmers, the client can find their match from a diverse pool of developers. It is an ideal place to hire a freelance ios developer.

Hiring process: With a click, you land on Gaper’s online form. In this form, the hiring party can specify details such as tech stack, project details, and phone number. You can even schedule a call with the CTO.

Authentic Jobs

It is a job board for hiring creative talent. This includes mobile app developers, designers, and iOS developers. etc. Authentic Jobs is gaining popularity amongst freelancers because of the opportunities it has to offer.

Hiring process: The startup founder or recruiting manager can set up an account, and fill in their company details as well as project specifics. There is an option to choose suitable packages and voila, your search begins.

Flexiple

It is a platform for hiring freelance software developers. This includes iOS app developers. However, there is a vetting process for adding software engineers to the Flexiple community.

Hiring process: Gaper does a strict background check on the programmer’s academic details, experience, and skills. They even give the client recommendations for candidates.

Arc.dev

The concept behind Arc is to simplify the phase of hiring. It is an excellent choice for companies to hire iOS app programmers. The online network supports 34000 developers.

Hiring process: The iOS developer hiring stage consists of 3 steps. The first one is role description. Then, it is the start of software developer interviews. The final part is recruitment with Arc’s verification.

Peopleperhour

Peopleperhour is a marketplace for freelancer listings. It is one of the most reliable sources for finding iOS app programmers. Freelancers set an hourly rate, it is up to the company to decide which fits their budget.

Hiring process: There is a quick and easy form you can fill up. The website does the matching process. However, you can review proposals and make the final hiring decision. The payment system is secure.

Clouddevs

Clouddevs is a hub of tech talent that has profiles of 6000+ IT professionals and designers. Coming to the topic of iOS developers, you can find experienced coders at a reasonable hourly rate.

Hiring process: The client can communicate directly with the team by scheduling a call. You can mention all your project specifications and objectives. As a result, the recruiter can sign a letter of engagement.

Crew.co

It is a channel to build freelancer teams. The way of working is same as Toptal but with a smaller group of experts. The most interesting part is that you can hire an iOS developer within 24 hours.

Hiring process: With an interesting layout, you can easily reach the hiring page. You can add your email address, project and additional information. Then, let the website handle the rest for you.

What to look for in a Toptal Replacement.

To choose a Toptal alternative that is ideal for you, you must be able to compare like with like. We’ll focus on finding developers because it influences the type of job you’re looking for as well. We recommend that you consider the following top five characteristics while looking for a Toptal alternative for freelance developers:

There is talent available: When thinking about talent, have a look at the freelancing platform’s selection process. How vast is the talent pool and how much experience does the average talented individual have?

Pricing: To determine the cost of your project, compute the platform’s price. Does the service have predetermined hourly rates or does the client have a choice?

Hiring Procedure: Look into the platform’s hiring process to locate the right developer. How do you choose the skills you need and begin working on your project, to put it another way? Make sure their method complies with your criteria.

Period of time: Discover the time zones where your ability is usable. Can they work in your time zone if you need them to be in sync? What are the turnaround times for check-ins, draughts, and finished goods if they run asynchronously?

QA: Make that a quality assurance (QA) procedure is implemented by the platform for your project and that it is made clear what that method will involve. Ideally, the QA activity should run continuously.

Positive Aspects of Toptal Alternatives.

It makes it possible for the company to have specialized message services that might improve everyday communication.

It stands out as one of the best options for businesses looking to hire several remote engineers and designers for a project.

There is an also plenty of talent from across the world on the site.

Direct Support from Support Teams: The hired employees won’t abandon you or engage in heated discussions over prices with you.

Experienced developers: They place a high priority on attracting and retaining excellent talent. This specialisation has allowed them to attract programmers who are exceptionally proficient.

High-Paying Positions: They have high requirements for both the calibre of its services and the payments that its clients make.

On-Site and Remote Talents: Coordinating with freelancers who are based in different time zones might be challenging.

Quick turnaround: They can help businesses locate the best candidate for the job in one to three weeks.

Rapid Placement: In a typical setup, you’ll be exposed to applications in less than 24 hours.

Negative Aspects

Freelancers are required to have at least a year of experience prior to signing up on the platform.

Most employment around here pay very little.

High price: This is a result of the hefty commissions (sometimes exceeding 100%) that are placed on top of the rates for independent contractors.

For small projects, not viable: Using Toptal alternatives to employ freelancers for tiny assignments that only require minimum inspection and input may be excessive because the value for the money isn’t always warranted.

Structure is stiff despite the fact that they advertise itself as a scalable option for businesses of all sizes.

Conclusion

As of 2020, there were 5.9 million Android developers and 2.8 million iOS developers in the world. (Evans Data Corporation) This shows how iOS app programmers form a major chunk of the mobile app development world. Apple products have a loyal customer base that keeps on expanding every year. Therefore, iOS developer demand will remain high.