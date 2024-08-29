Neck pain and related problems are becoming the second most common type of pain, after back pain-related issues. While the reason can be your sedentary lifestyle, the major cause of this problem is one’s poor posture. On top of that, your average pillow is not helping much to lower the problem; rather, it’s becoming one of its contributors. Why do we say so? Because a traditional pillow is made of feathers, cotton, buckwheat, etc.

These materials are particularly incapable of providing any support to the neck, especially when your neck is going through chronic pain. In this case, it is especially necessary to invest in an ergonomically designed pillow that not only provides optimal support but also facilitates the healing process. To help you find the best pillow for neck problems, we have put together a guide and a list of top-rated pillows for easing head and neck pain.

Things You Should Look for in Pillows for Neck Pain

First things first, the pillow should not be too soft like traditional pillows are, because then it’ll be incapable of providing optimal support and helping with the neck’s realignment. A medium-soft pillow is the best pillow for neck problems .

. The pillow should not be too flat, because then it’ll put strain on the neck. The pillow should be such that it contours to the shape of your head and neck and allows for pressure distribution.

If your neck problem has elevated to a point that it requires medical attention, then only after the consultation with the doctor should you go for a pillow that is ergonomically designed in a curved or a wave pattern that is made to give extra support to the neck. We’ll discuss these pillows in detail in the next section of the article.

Top Pillows for Easing Head and Neck Pain

Now that you know what to expect from a pillow if you are suffering from neck-related problems, you should know what options are available in the market for you. We have always stressed that when it comes to bedding materials, you should always go for the best brand. Right now, Sleepwell is one name that has been ruling the bedding market. Its top-notch quality products, best after-sales services, and most importantly, a legacy of more than fifty has made Sleepwell a household name. After years of taking care of their customer’s mattress needs, Sleepwell has come up with the most innovative pillows. Let’s take a look at them one by one and see their features.

Sleepwell Nexa Regular Pillow: This neck pillow for sleeping, is one of Sleepwell’s most luxurious pillows. The pillow is made up of sleepwell’s Nexa® foam, which is a smart recovery foam that adapts to the contours of your body. This foam allows for easy head-turning while sleeping. The foam is made with a unique cell structure that facilitates airflow in the pillow. The material used in the pillow gives it a cozy plush surface feel that is soft and supportive at the same time.

The pillow is covered with an ultra-premium European knitted fabric that adds to the luxury of this pillow. The fabric is tear-resistant as well as water-repellent, which makes the pillow highly durable. What makes it the best sleeping pillow for neck pain is its gentle responsiveness. This ensures that the head doesn’t sink into the pillow and swell back to support the neck and shelp in its alignment. You can get this pillow at a price of ₹3,599.

Sleepwell Nexa Curve Pillow: This neck pillow is known for its unique design, which makes it the best sleeping pillow for neck pain. The pillow is designed in a wave-like pattern with a slight depression in the middle to rest your head. The elevation on the sides is to rest your neck. This elevation is present to give extra support to your neck and help with the healing process. Being a special pillow doesn’t mean that there is a compromise in the quality of the pillow. It is made using Sleepwell’s ingenious Nexa® Soma, which is a smart recovery foam. The foam as mentioned above is contouring foam, so it doesn’t sink in when you rest your head on it, but rather gives a soft, cushy comfort along with optimal support. You can get this pillow online as well as offline at a price of ₹3,599.

Sleepwell Latex Plus Regular Pillow: This neck pillow for sleeping is made up of a special material called latex. This is a highly breathable material that provides exceptional comfort and enhanced pressure point relief to the body. In this pillow, Sleepwell has used its ingenious Resitec Plus® foam, which is its high resilience foam, which is used in mattresses that provide exceptional back support. The material used in this pillow allows for even pressure distribution and helps in the healing and alignment of the neck. The pillow is made with moulded airvent technology that increases the airflow in and out of the pillow, making it humidity-free. But that’s not all about this pillow; it is known for its plush comfort and bouncy surface feel. The pillow is covered in an ultra-premium European knitted fabric that adds an extra layer of softness to the pillow. The pillow is available at ₹1,979 online as well as in offline stores.

Sleepwell Latex Plus Curve Pillow: Sleepwell’s ingenuous Resitec Plus® foam pillow, which is an innovative latex foam, also comes in an ergonomically designed pattern. This is the best sleeping pillow for neck pain, and what makes it is its shape and the material used. The dual height of the pillow gives individual, head, and neck comfort by adapting to its shape. This wave-like pattern facilitates the healing process, as the pillow doesn’t sink in with the head and neck when it is rested on it. But rather gives a shape that allows for a better net alignment. This shape reduces the pressure and strain on the neck and head area, making it the best pillow for head and neck pain. To give it a luxurious surface, the pillow is covered in an ultra-premium European knitted fabric that makes it tear-resistant and water-repellent, increasing its durability. You can get this pillow online as well as offline at a price of ₹1,979.

These were some of the best neck pain pillows that you can get in the market. Sleepwell has a wide variety of pillows that vary in size and loftiness. If you want, you can check out those; you can do that by simply visiting the website and going to the “Shop Pillows” section. So don’t waste any more nights sleeping on a traditional pillow and get yourself the innovative Sleepwell pillow that’ll not only elevate your sleeping experience but will also facilitate your neck healing process.