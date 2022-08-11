Ullu is one of the best platforms in India for web series. The web series available on the platform has some of the best plots, genres, characters, and storylines. As a result, the craze for Ullu is increasing rapidly day by day in India.

When it comes to Best web series, there are tons of options to choose from on Ullu. Hence, to make it easy for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones on this list.

Have a look at the Top Indian Best Web Series That Are Worth a Watch Right Now:

Halala

Let’s start with one of our personal favorites on the list, Halal, one of the most liked top Ullu web series. The web series first premiered on March 29, 2019, and since then, it has been quite popular.

If you like watching web series with elements of romance, drama, and struggle, then Halala is a must-watch for you. The cast of Halala include Shafak Naaz, Ravi Bhatia, Eijaz Khan, Deepika Singh Goyal, and others.

Halala, as the name implies, is a web series that strongly takes up social issues like the “Triple Talaq” and “Halala” rituals. The main victims in both of these evil rituals are the women of the Muslim community.

The main character in this web series is Afza. Afza and Rahil are incredibly in love with each other in the beginning. However, later Rahil, out of anger triple talaqs Afza. As result, Afza now has to undergo the cruel Halala ritual to remarry Rahil once again.

Panchali

Next up, on this list of best Ullu web series, we have Panchali. Panchali is one of the most popular adults and the top Ullu hot series. If you like watching web series of genres including drama and romance, then you can’t miss this one.

Panchali is the story of a woman who has no choice but to willingly marry and get in physical relations with each of her five brothers. However, there’s the educated younger brother in the family who does not approve of this union.

There’s also a twist as the elder brother in the family is a spiritual person. He feels that going against the ritual would upset a deity.

Bribe

This is yet another top Ullu hot series that is worth a watch right now. The web series stars some of the best artists in the industry including Harshita Gaur, Megha Gupta, Hemant Choudhary, and others.

Bribe is a story of a widow, Padma. She is forced by her brother to barter herself in order to receive her widow’s pension. In the mission and journey to get everything she deserves and wants, Padma ends up engaging in sexual activity with powerful men.

MeToo

As the name suggests, this Ullu web series is inspired by the well-known #Metoo movement. If you are unaware of what the movement was then here’s a brief for you.

In late 2018, a number of Bollywood actresses claimed they were harassed and molested by male industry employers. MeToo’s cast includes Vivan Bhatena, Amit Behl, Sikandar Harband, Bikramjit Kanvarpa, Isha Anand Sharma, and others.

MeToo is the story of a Bollywood actress who unknowingly ends up paying a high price for getting fame in the Bollywood industry. The web series features the elements of thriller, suspense, drama, and glamor. Hence, all these make it worth adding to your must-watch web series list.

The Bull Of Dalal Street

The Bull Of Dalal Street is one of the most liked and popular web series on Ullu. In addition, if you are into the stock market and such things, you can’t afford to miss watching this web series. The Bull Of Dalal Street’s cast includes Ashmit Patil, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Aparna Sharma, Naina Chhabra, and others.

The Bull Of Dalal Street is the story of the famous Indian stockbroker named Harshad Mehta. The series is about his journey of becoming the most extravagant stockbroker in Mumbai from a bankrupt person. Also, the series takes up on how he committed one of the biggest stock market frauds in 1992.

Mona Home Delivery

Mona Home Delivery is a story of a poor girl named Mona. She desires a better life and a good lifestyle. However, in the process, she ends up turning to prostitution. In the prostitution field, she encounters several scenarios and people from various fields. We’re sure that watching her journey will bring in thrill, lust, joy, and tears.

The series is a perfect mix of adult, romance, suspense, and drama. All these make it a series worth watching. Mona Home Delivery stars Kangna Sharma, Ganesh Acharya, Pratima Kazmi, Vijay Raaz, Gauri Shankar, Raju Kher, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

Kasak

Last, on the list we have Kasak. This top Ullu web series is the story of a girl, who was violently attacked and raped. The series shows the experience of how she lives to be a semi-comatose for the rest of her life.

The cast of Kasak includes names like Bandana Babhoria, Sharhaan Singh, Ihana Dhillon, and others. The genre of this Ullu web series is drama and romance.

Conclusion

So, these were our top picks for the top Indian best Ullu web series. These are the best web series that according to us are worth watching right now.