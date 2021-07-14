Knitting is an old art and has been handed down through generations. The techniques may be the same, but many tools have been created that have made knitting a fun hobby rather than a tiresome job. These tools have solved many issues such as the yarn’s tangling, having accurate measurements, and so on. The tools that solve the tangling issue are the yarn bowls.

The yarn bowls are like a container where you put your yarn, and a hole on the side allows the thread to go through easily. This decreases the mess and wastage of the yarn. There are many materials with which the bowls are made, and different measurements are suitable for different people.

This article will discuss the eight yarn bowls that are the first pick of many regulars. If you are new to knitting, then these reviews are sure to help you pick the best yarn bowl there is.

Mygift Rustic Yarn Bowls:

This caramel-colored yarn bowl is one of the best in the market, without a doubt. It is aesthetically pleasing since it has a rustic finish. Placing it on your side table while working will make it look like an art piece.

This is not all. It is made of high-quality ceramic, which is smooth to the touch. It has a unique design that prevents untangling of the yarn and makes unrolling it very smooth. It comes at a very affordable price.

A downside may be that it is ideal for small and medium yarn rolls. Therefore, it can’t handle large projects since you will have to replace yarns every time.

Lennymud T-Rex Yarn Bowls:

The next on the list is a cute kid-friendly design yarn bowl with attractive colors. However, the attractive color is not its only strong point. It is made of a high-quality ceramic material that is made of earthen clay. This material is sturdy and won’t break if you accidentally drop it two or three times.

Another great thing is that the surface is smooth. There are no rough edges that will cause any damage. It has an accurate size for small and medium yarns.

This yarn bowl’s downside is that its sturdy design increases its weight, so it is heavy to carry. Also, not every person appreciates its unique design.

Nagina International Ceramic Yarn Bowls:

This is one of the most sophisticated and uniquely designed yarn bowls. The handmade design is beautiful, glossy, and really attractive.

Its luxurious design is not the only attractive thing about it. It is made of extremely durable ceramic. Because of this, it won’t break easily unless a really strong force breaks it.

The yarn never tangles with this bowl, and it unravels smoothly without causing any issues. The surface is also smooth and has no rough edges.

The disadvantage of buying this yarn bowl is that it is slightly expensive. Also, it has a small size, so it isn’t suitable for large projects.

Ravel Wooden Yarn Bowl Set:

This is one of the top-quality wooden yarn bowls that is made of high-quality hardwood. You don’t need to worry about the glue coming off because it is made of a single polished piece of wood that remains new for several years.

Another great thing about it that the surface is smooth. Since it has no fragments, there is no worry of the yarn tangling or becoming frayed.

The design of this yarn bowl by Ravel is versatile. You can use it for holding yarn, remote control keys, or use it as a decoration piece.

The set comes with a crochet hook pair and a red velvet bag.

The only downside of the bowl is its small size.

Knit Picks Yarn Bowls:

This is another great addition to the wooden yarn bowls. Its surface is glossy and smooth, and no splinters will snag your thread.

It has an extremely solid and thick base that keeps it in place and prevents tripping. Its design helps in the smooth unraveling of the yarn as well. It can hold up to 100 grams of bulky thread.

The downside of this bowl is that it is made by joining pieces of wood, so it is susceptible to cracks and breakage.

Nagina Rosewood Yarn Bowl:

The Nagina Rosewood Yarn bowl is made of durable wood. It has thick walls and an even thicker base that holds it in place. There are also fewer cracks and chances of breakage when dropped.

The useable edges are finely polished, although you may see some rough edges here and there. However, the hole of the yarn is smooth and does not destroy the thread.

The downside of this bowl is that it can hold only small and medium-sized yarn threads. However, you can hang these thread clumps on the bowl’s thick walls. Another disadvantage maybe some of the unsmooth and unpolished edges.

Yarn Valet Yarn Bowl:

This yarn bowl is made in America and is made of lightweight Abs plastic material. This is sturdy and doesn’t slip easily because of its rubberized base.

The design of the slot and outer body is smooth and doesn’t fray the thread. Its lightweight makes it portable. It has a large capacity to hold large yarns and threads to do long projects easily.

The downside is that it has no spectacular or elaborate designs that make these yarn bowls stand out. Since they are lightweight, they are slightly wobbly.

AB Handicrafts Ceramic Yarn Bowl:

This is another great ceramic yarn bowl with an exquisite design. Its surface is luxurious and smooth. The hole for the thread is nicely polished. So, no thread going through it is tangled or frayed.

It has a compact size that can be put easily in any bag and carried around. It is also great for decoration.

The downside is that it is not really sturdy and breaks easily. Its small size cannot hold a lot of yarn as well.

This concludes the article on the top yarn bowls. They are a great item to have for knitting purposes. Happy knitting!