The key to e-commerce success is attracting visitors to your online store. Search engine optimization (SEO) is the most effective way to reach users through e-commerce. It has the highest ROI for any e-commerce marketing strategy.

To get ahead of more shoppers online, you need to optimize your ecommerce SEO services. This is crucial if you want it to rank higher in search engine results and drive more traffic to your site.

What is E-commerce SEO?

SEO is the process of optimizing your website to increase visibility and generate organic traffic.

E-commerce SEO enables your product pages to rank on top of most search engines to drive potential clients to your online store.

Importance E-commerce SEO

With the help of e-commerce SEO services, your site gets more visibility that results in more customers, and increases sales. Most customers start by researching a product online. This can enable them to carry out research, transaction, or comparison of a good or service.

An estimated 39.34% of most clicks revolve around the top 3 spots on Google. That’s why it’s crucial to rank high in search results to generate more traffic to your site.

An investment in e-commerce SEO generates consistent traffic for your online store.

E-commerce SEO Services for Your Online Store

Now that we understand SEO and how it positively impacts your online store, we shall outline suggested steps to optimize your online store to get more traffic and direct sales.

E-commerce Keyword Research

Keyword research is the most vital e-commerce SEO services offered by SEO experts. Depending on your product or services offered, you need to determine which keywords your potential customers type in Google when they want to buy your product. You will then make use of these keywords in your e-commerce strategy.

After you have identified the best keywords, implement them on each of your website pages. If your online store deals with a lot of products, you are dealing with many different pages. However, to avoid your site ranking for the same keywords, list all your pages and keywords to ensure they don’t compete with each other.

SEO experts use keywords in the following key areas:

On the page title

Homepage

On the product descriptions

On meta descriptions

On the image alt. text

It is difficult for users, even search engines to see your website on a search query without keywords.

Optimize on Site Architecture

Most online users appreciate an excellent site structure because it makes it easy to navigate through. A good site structure can help a visitor to your site reach a page with fewer clicks. This is because a page structure represents how your e-commerce site is structured.

A simplified site structure is useful for a visitor and the search engines for more straightforward navigation. Pages should be linked appropriately together for search engines to consider them worthy to index.

On-PAGE SEO

A successful SEO includes as many keywords as possible on the product and category pages. This is what on-page SEO mostly entails. Most traffic generated to your product and category pages contributes directly to e-commerce sales.

Various elements contribute to a successful e-commerce page; they include:

Ensuring product titles are under 60 characters long. Google displays the first 50-60 characters of most page titles. Include your main keywords at the beginning of your title page for easy identification.

Keep your meta descriptions catchy- Indicate your target keywords at the beginning of your meta description and avoid exceeding 155 characters.

Use a user-friendly URL with keywords.

Use images with descriptive alt. tags and filenames.

Create a link building strategy

Content Creation

One of the most effective e-commerce SEO services includes creating content for your e-commerce store. SEO content is created through articles, blogs, or eBooks.

The benefits of an OK- manipulated content include:

It gives search engines more content to establish the necessary keywords and phrases.

It proves to your target audience that your business is well-capable and trustworthy.

Companies that often create high-quality content stand a high chance of increasing custom rates. This is because they offer their readers information that answers their questions or offers guidance.

The informational content for an established company includes trends in your industry or the launch of new products.

Technical SEO

Technical SEO involves providing a great user experience. The elements that make up for a good user experience can be broken down into the following categories:

Site speed- Most consumers expect a website to load as fast as possible. A fast website contributes to a high ranking on Google search engines. The use of large images, slow hosting, redirect issues contribute to a slow loading website.

Mobile-friendly site- Most online users use mobile phones for browsing. As most people won’t consider buying from a poorly designed mobile site, your e-commerce SEO services must offer equal browsing on mobile phones the same as on desktops.

Link Building

The authority of your site can be measured by the number of external links that point to it. External links can increase authority as well as drive more organic traffic to your website.

You are building inbound links when external links are linking to a page on your website. If you are searching for high-quality links, consider good SEO rankings and websites with relevant anchor texts.

If you want to build quality inbound links, consider the following strategies:

Sub author content on authority sites

Have influencers write a review of your product and link your page

Avoid using the same anchor link all the time.

Look for influencers to share your content on social media.

Reputation Building

Placing your business on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest can make it easier for people to locate your business. Most users gain confidence by knowing they can find your company on social media sites. Through social sites, Potential clients have a chance to have direct conversations with business owners and get to have their questions answered.

Conclusion

SEO has proven to be the most reliable way of generating free- traffic to your e-commerce site. Search engines will continue to evolve as technology advances. However, e-commerce services will always serve website owners to generate more traffic to their sites. SEO experts and site owners are still looking for new SEO strategies to make the required adjustments. If you are keen to follow the SEO strategy your site needs, you can earn more sales for your product and rank high on Google search results.

About the Author:

Ron Evan Tamayo del Rosario

Ron Evan is a Digital Marketing Specialist and a writer who takes his time writing articles about traveling, psychology, and digital marketing. He learned about the digital marketing industry accidentally almost four years ago. He is currently based in Taiwan, taking up an MBA degree with a focus on Marketing. During his free time, he enjoys going to karaoke, window shopping, and watching Netflix.