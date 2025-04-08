Saudi Arabia’s booming economy, fueled by Vision 2030 reforms, offers unparalleled opportunities for foreign investors. However, navigating the Kingdom’s regulatory framework requires expertise from the best business setup consultants in Saudi Arabia. Whether you’re establishing a new entity or expanding operations, partnering with top-tier company formation consultants in Saudi ensures compliance, speed, and strategic growth. Here’s a curated list of the top 7 business setup companies in Saudi Arabia that combine global standards with local mastery.

1. AstroLabs

About: A leader among business setup consultants in Saudi Arabia, AstroLabs has empowered over 1,700 companies to expand into the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia. Their decade-long expertise covers licensing, coworking spaces, and access to a network of 10,000+ industry leaders. Their comprehensive services include company formation, licensing, coworking and private spaces, and post-incorporation solutions such as PRO, GRO, and HR.

Website: astrolabs.com

2. PWC

About: PwC is one of the world’s largest professional services networks, offering extensive business advisory solutions. From company formation to regulatory compliance, PwC’s expertise ensures seamless market entry in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, making them a top choice among business setup companies in Saudi Arabia.

Website: pwc.com

3. Al Tamimi & Company

About Company: Al Tamimi & Company is a prominent law firm with offices across Saudi Arabia. They offer a wide range of legal services, including corporate structuring, company formation, and regulatory compliance, catering to both local and international clients.​

Website URL: tamimi.com/offices/saudi-arabia/

4. DLA Piper

About: DLA Piper offers global legal services with a presence in Saudi Arabia. They assist clients with entity setup, corporate governance, and compliance, leveraging their international expertise to support businesses entering the Saudi market.​

Website URL: dlapiperintelligence.com

5. GLA & Co

About: GLA & Company is an international corporate law firm serving the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. They offer a broad range of legal services such as corporate and M&A, banking and finance, and commercial advisory, assisting clients with business setup and operations in the region.​

Website URL: glaco.com

6. Al Soaib Law Firm

About: Al Soaib Law Firm provides legal services in Saudi Arabia, including company incorporation, corporate law, and business advisory. They assist both local and foreign clients in establishing and managing their businesses within the Kingdom.​

Website URL: hg.org/attorney/al-soaib-law-firm/117948

7. Hazim Almadani Law

About: Hazim Almadani Law Firm specializes in assisting foreign companies with incorporation in Saudi Arabia. They provide tailored legal services, including obtaining investment licenses, preparing articles of association, and ensuring compliance with local regulations.​

Website URL: almadanilaw.com

Why Partner with AstroLabs?

The best business setup consultants in Saudi Arabia like AstroLabs simplify market entry with localized strategies, while global players like PWC bridge international standards with Saudi compliance. Whether you’re launching a startup or scaling a multinational, these top company formation companies in Saudi Arabia provide the expertise to thrive in the Kingdom’s competitive landscape.