If you want to know how to watch wrestling online for free, then you don’t have to worry anymore after reading this article. Nowadays, there are many apps that serve this purpose, but you will immediately notice that some of them require you to choose some subscription package to continue watching your favourite wrestling shows on these apps. If you want to watch your favourite WWE episodes online for free, here are the top ten possibilities. They are absolutely free and do not require any subscription plan.

Sony Liv is the official WWE Network service provider in the Indian subcontinent. You can watch the WWE fight online with the latest highlights from WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT. You can watch all the live-action WWE events streaming exclusively on SonyLIV. You can watch WWE fight videos, match highlights, interviews, match replays and more. Visit Sony LIV and log in or sign up to enjoy WWE premium content. The premium live events and enjoy your favourite WWE shows.

Pricing Plan:

Sony LIV WWE Network Plan is for WWE fans in India. It gives you access to exclusive WWE content like Live Events, PPVs, WWE NXT, WWE RAW, WWE Smackdown, etc. With this plan, you can watch on one screen and five profiles at the same time. WWE fans can avail of a WWE Network subscription for 12 months at Rs. 299₹.

Netflix will stream three-hour WWE shows in a $5 billion deal. More regions will be added over the course of the deal, which has been widely believed to last ten years.

The Deal: Let’s break it down

What’s Netflix Thinking?

Live Action, At Last: Netflix has been the shy kid at the live content party for years. Now? They’re ready to mingle. This could be their ticket to more live events and sports.

Beefing Up Subscribers: WWE fans are ride-or-die.

Going Global: WWE isn’t just big in the States – it’s a global phenomenon. This aligns perfectly with Netflix’s world domination plans (in the streaming sense, of course).

The Bigger Picture: What This Means for Everyone Else

Cable TVs on the Ropes: This deal might make more people cut the cord than a sale at the hardware store.

Streaming Wars Heat Up: Other platforms may start competing for their own live programming. The race is underway!

Sports Rights Get Pricier: This agreement sets a new standard. Sports leagues are likely rubbing their hands together right now.

TV versus Streaming? It’s complicated. The divide between old-school TV and streaming becomes blurrier than a quick count.

Netflix WWE membership Plan: Until January 2025, you won’t be able to watch WWE content with a basic Netflix membership.

Hulu currently offers first-run episodes of “WWE Main Event” as well as “Raw” and “SmackDown” the day after they air. Watch Online WWE Network Hulu often removes WWE Raw and SmackDown programs due to license issues. Begin your free trial of WWE Monday Night Raw and other popular television series and movies, including new releases, classics, Hulu Originals, and more.

Hulu normally maintains the big events and crucial parts, but exact edits may vary. To fully experience WWE, you may need to watch the original broadcaster or subscribe to a special wrestling network.

Pricing Plan:

Stream thousands of episodes and movies with subscriptions starting at $7.99 per month*.On October 17, 2024, the monthly fee will raise to $9.99. The Hulu free trial is only available to new and eligible returning Hulu members.

Audiences throughout the world are captivated by thrilling matches, enduring characters, and gripping stories that cut beyond age, culture, and location. Fans need to keep up with WWE matches and activities. Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and other top WWE wrestlers have dominated, and fans are kept interested by the thrill of seeing WWE live.

These matches included surprise entrants, shocking eliminations, and spectacular moments. Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair’s performances as winners of their respective matches stood noted. These matches raise the bar for the remainder of the year, and fans are excited to see what WWE has in store next. Source: WWE Network, Official Website.

Pricing Plan: Free

The WWE’s broadcast team has grown with the addition of ESPN announcer Joe Tessitore. Everything you need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2024, where four new champions were crowned on Saturday night. A comprehensive schedule of upcoming WWE events, including Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and pay-per-view programs. WWE’s major shows, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, are broadcast every Monday and Friday at 8 p.m. ET. WWE Raw lasts three hours, whereas WWE SmackDown is two hours.

