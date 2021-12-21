There is not a shortage of tourist places in Rajasthan. You just have to have an eye for it. Some of these places have been attracting a great flock of tourists for centuries now. All of these places have all sorts of activities that cater to your every need. For all the adventure lovers, there are places offering activities which fill you with the adrenaline rush. There are also Instagram worthy photoshoot sites which will beautify your Instagram feed with the rich culture ofRajasthan.



There are also various activities which will allow you to unwind and not have a worry in the world. The diverse greenery and cultural roots of this beautiful city of Rajasthan have captured the hearts of the tourists visiting every year. Padharo Mhare Desh indeed and get enticed by the cultural beauty of Rajasthan after selecting your perfect Rajasthan package by Thrillophilia.

City Palace

With its towering monuments created for the old Mewar royal family, the City Palace, located on the shores of Lake Pichola will provide an insight of Rajasthan’s regal splendour. The palace’s stunning interiors, which include meticulous mirror work, one of a kind paintings, murals, antique furniture, and marble work, will mesmerize the visitors travelling to Udaipur. Amar Vilas, Bhim Vilas, Krishna Vilas, Manak Mahal and Moti Mahal are just a few of the stunning villas and palaces inside the royal complex. It is strongly suggested that you do not miss the evening shows such as the Mewar Light and Sound Show as they are well loved by all the tourists.

Lake Pichola

Lake Pichola was built in 1362 AD, most certainly by Banjara tribespeople, and is now an iconic emblem of Udaipur. The lake is also a must visit attraction in Udaipur. So, over the decades, a plethora of palaces, temples, royal mansions, ghats and chabutaras have sprouted up all around lake and in the surrounding area. The most famous attractions here are the Lake Palace and Jag Mandir (Lake Garden Palace), however for a unique experience, we suggest renting a ferry from the City Palace to the Arsi Vilas Island to visit the wildlife sanctuary it houses.

Lake Palace

With its grandeur and beautiful setting on the 4 kilometer long man made Lake Pichola, the renowned Lake Palace will take your breath away. The Taj Group presently runs the palace and is proud to boast the breathtaking views of the Aravalli Hills. The history walks are not to be missed at all! This is, without a doubt, one of the most romantic spots in India. This magnificent palace was created by Maharaja Jagat Singh II and will make your jaw drop with its carved marble and embellishments. You may spend the entire day floating on Lake Pichola, which runs from Rameshwar Ghat to the City Palace.

Lake Garden Palace

Udaipur’s rich heritage and traditions have resulted in monuments that aren’t just historically significant but its also appealing as tourist attractions. The Lake Garden Palace, also nown as Jag Mandir, is among the most elegantly designed palaces in Udaipur. The Lake Garden Palace is located in the midst of Lake Pichola and contains a number of beautiful structures, including a flower garden, The Mewar lords utilized Jag Mandir as a summer retreat. The Sisodia dynasty was responsible for the construction of the edifice. It is one of the most visited places in all of Udaipur, Rajasthan. So make sure it is on your list as well.

The Royal Vintage Car Museum

The royal family of Udaipur reside and govern amidst the luxury and splendour of Rajasthan. Every common man desires to have a glimpse into the lives of royalty. The Vintage and Classic Car Museum is one of the most intriguing sites to visit among several others. The museum houses one of the most outstanding collections of royal vintage automobiles, making it a historic destination worth visiting. Take a look at automobiles well from the 19th and 20th century. Aside from art collectors, historians and monarchy explorers, the Vintage Classic Car Museum is a great place for both youngsters and adults to spend their days in Rajasthan.

Bagore Ki Haveli

Bagore Ki Haveli is a palace built in the 1800s near Gangotri Ghat in Udaipur, on the banks of Lake Pichola. It was erected by Mewar’s Prime Minister, Amir Chand Badwa, and housed the Mewar royal family for fifty years until it abandoned a few decades later. The structure was fully restored is now home to a museum. There are almost hundred rooms in this enormous haveli, which are arranged around lovely courtyards. Exquisite sculptures and colourful glassware and mirror art adorn Bagore Ki Haveli, with peacocks in the Queen’s Chamber made of minute pieces of coloured glass creating a spectacular appearance.