With 2024 coming to an end, committed crypto purchasers and traders are monitoring the best Ethereum-based meme coins that leverage top-tier technology, community loyalty, and quirky comedy alike. Ethereum keeps playing an unmatched role within the meme coin world, with the performance of the latest such projects built on top of it standing as proof. Pepe has just recently spiked to $0.000021, CatSlap gained 2000% in only two days, and Sponge’s predicted high stands at $0.0050. The meme coin market has blasted ever since its debut, and now the focus is on some of the most thrilling meme coin projects.

Here, we’re breaking down the best Ethereum-based meme coins you can purchase momentarily, with a curated catalog of leading picks and insights into each one’s strong and weak points. Let’s commence the journey!

Pepe

Pepe, the project developed on a foundation of internet culture and wit and leveraging the popularity of one of the most known memes around keeps making waves. The relatively high price points illustrate the frenzy built around it. PEPE’s value at the moment of writing stands at $0.000021, marking a 169.22% growth over the past three months and a 1,552.09% growth on a year-to-date basis.

This Ethereum-driven deflationary meme coin aimed to celebrate one of the internet’s most famous memes, Pepe the Frog, beginning to gain contour in the early 2000s. This development aims to drive engagement and investment through some unique features, such as its redistribution system, which entails that 1% of each transaction flies into holders’ pockets in a directly proportional fashion.

At the same time, Pepe employs a burning mechanism that permanently burns 1% of every transaction. This feature decreases the coin’s supply over time, which may result in higher prices down the road if the crypto’s demand increases sufficiently to place it ahead of other cryptos.

Pepe enjoys a committed community that backs this project through activities like creating and launching memes that gain ground on the internet. If you want to invest in it, expect to be exposed to all sorts of online threads hinting at the asset and the larger meme coin crypto market.

CatSlap

CatSlap, with its symbol $SLAP, is making forays into the market, spiking as much as 2000% in only two days after its debut. If the denomination didn’t make it evidently enough, CatSlap is another Ethereum-fueled crypto riding the new wave of cat coins, seeking its place among high-powered Mog Coin and Popcat.

Cat coins represent one of the most revolutionary new entries in the meme coin field as of late, so it’s no wonder there’s so much noise around CatSlap. Compared to other crypto coins, this one’s standout quality is that it presents numerous opportunities for returns.

In essence, CatSlap, with its symbol SLAP, is a crypto born on the Ethereum blockchain. It is easily recognizable due to the funny and antagonistic feline that habitually smacks things she stumbles upon. The asset is the crypto sauce of this season, bolstered by the newest cat-oriented trend that rules over the meme coin space. Dog coins were once in high demand, but the overabundance of these assets pushed them lower in the ranks. This dynamic turn helps cat coins secure their limelight.

Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained merges meme coins’ viral draw with the real-world use case of Layer-2 blockchain tech, birthing a one-of-a-kind project on the crypto market. The development leverages one of the most popular memes – Pepe the Frog – as well as one of the hottest cryptocurrencies to emphasize the trend’s frenzy – Pepe. This way, it’s poised to take advantage of the flourishing meme coin saga and, possibly, a looming meme coin supercycle. On another note, it shows great potential for expansion thanks to these unique, strong suits.

Moreover, the project presents considerable staking prizes and a top-tier L2 solution that permits speedy and cheap transactions, further improving the initiative’s draw. Pepe Unchained can trigger demand and potential price spikes thanks to its tactical allocation focused on development, staking, and marketing. Given the market’s current bullishness and rallies, the chances of seeing this asset surge in price are even greater.

Flockerz

Flockerz, with its symbol as $FLOCK, is another meme-fueled digital currency that’s making the headlines these days. With a “vote-to-earn” system that incentivizes participants to exercise their rights within the ecosystem, the project empowers “the flock” – aka the blockchain’s supportive community – to sway the initiative’s direction. Through this DAO, short for decentralized autonomous organization, token possessors can vote on major topics, like marketing strategies, project updates, and token burns. All this work enables “Flocktopia” participants to earn rewards and use them as they please. During the presale phase, the project fetched more than $4MN. The project puts forth considerable staking rewards, with an annual percentage yield that can go as high as 1,977% for earlycomers.

As with any crypto investment, it’s important to practice caution when engaging with this crypto. The hearty staking rewards may be shaky and bring about investor risks. As with any crypto investment, it’s critical to do thorough research and reflect on the inherent risks before taking the leap.

Sponge V2

Sponge, also met as $SPONGE, is a soaring meme coin that gifted the early investors who bought it in May 2023 a 100x return for their purchases. Ever since, the asset has managed to rise in popularity and value, paving the path for the development of a fresh V2 token that aims to take in even more damp and deliver even higher returns. By the end of 2025, the development team hopes to deliver a play-to-earn cryptocurrency game that can expand community engagement, bringing about new interest from untapped categories of prospective investors.

On a deeper level, the crypto fuses its potent tech base with clever marketing and the quirky use of SpongeBob-based graphics. Apart from its connection with the meme culture, the project shows big promise given its promise of top-tier transparency, security, and user empowerment. The audience’s engagement and the initiative’s innovative approach make Sponge V2 a one-of-a-kind crypto.

Bottom line

The meme coin market is exhilarating, though it can also be a challenging ecosystem for rookies (or even seasoned investors, for that matter). If you’re willing to break into meme coins, ensure you do your due diligence and invest and trade cautiously!