In order for your virtual staff to operate as a cohesive unit, they must be able to collaborate effectively. That's why icebreakers are so beneficial for remote teams. The following icebreakers help boost morale and ensure your team develops strong interpersonal bonds.

Charades

Virtual charades are very similar to the real-life version: one person will act out a word using gestures and others will try to guess what it is. The game will be most effective if you establish clear rules, such as time limits. It’s also a great way to unwind after a long day, so it’s a good way to end meetings and leave your staff on a high note.

People Bingo

Sometimes called human bingo, people bingo works similarly to the real game: each person receives a sheet with boxes, and inside the boxes are facts about all the people within the virtual team. Now, each person must find who matches each fact, and when a person finds a match, they can check off that box. The first person to get five in a row wins, and the team learns some fun facts about each other that establishes a distinct personality.

Would You Rather

Would you rather is a straightforward game that can result in lots of hilarity among your virtual staff. Team members can take turns going around the room and presenting each other with two options. Next, other workers must choose from the two options, which can include prompts like:

Would you rather win $1 million or live for ten extra years?

Would you rather be invisible or have the ability to fly?

Would you rather have 20 OK friends or one best friend?

Would you rather live forever or get to start your life over every time you die?

Two Truths and a Lie

If you’re seeking quality virtual icebreakers for large groups, two truths and a lie is an excellent option. With this game, each person will make three statements, two truthful statements and one untruthful statement. Each participant must then speculate on which statements are true and which are false. Along with entertaining staff, two truths and a lie is also a great way to get to know other people at work, as you may learn something surprising about your colleagues.

Marooned

Marooned is a great icebreaker game if you want to fortify your team’s problem-solving muscles. The team will receive a survival scenario, which they must then develop a plan for overcoming. For instance, the team must figure out how to survive alone for one week in the wilderness, in which case each person must bring a specific item to ensure the best possible outcome.

Virtual workplaces are the norm these days, and the best businesses will ensure their staff is well-supported in remote working environments. Virtual icebreakers are ideal for fostering camaraderie, but they can also help co-workers develop stronger strategies and approaches when it comes to work tasks and projects.