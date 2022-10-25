When backing up your DVDs, you want a good DVD ripper that can get the job done quickly and easily. There are a lot of options out there, but not all of them are created equal. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the five best DVD rippers to help you make the best choice for your needs. From WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to DVDFab, we’ve got you covered. So, read on to find the best DVD ripper for you.

Do you have a collection of DVDs you’re worried about damaging or losing? If so, you’re not alone. Many people have begun to rip their DVDs to back up and protect their movies. But, with so many DVD rippers on the market, it can be hard to know which one to choose. Are you looking for the best DVD ripper to convert DVDs to digital files, Rip DVD to MP4, MKV or ISO? Are you curious about the fastest DVD ripper? If so, you have come to the right place! This blog post will discuss five of the best DVD ripping software programs on the market. We will also discuss why each program is a great option for those looking to back up their DVDs. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

What Could A DVD Ripper Do? Why Would You Want To Rip Your DVDs?

A DVD ripper software program allows you to convert your DVDs into digital files. This means you can store your movies on your computer, external hard drive, or the cloud, which is more convenient than keeping track of a bunch of physical DVDs. Ripping your DVDs also allows you to watch your movies on any device in any format. For example, you could rip your DVDs to MP4 and watch them on your iPhone or iPad. You could also use a DVD ripper to convert your DVDs into ISO files. ISO files are great because they can be used to burn new copies of your movies. A DVD ripper can help you get the job done whatever format you choose.

Top 5 Best DVD Rippers To Help You Backup Your DVDs

DVDFab DVD Ripper – Best Recommended:

Specifications:

Price: Full Trial (30-Day Period), Free and Paid Versions (54.9$)

Available OS: Windows, Mac

Rip DVDs to multiple formats

Remove any type of protection from your DVDs

Compress video without compromising quality

Built-in video editor with trimming, cropping, merging, and more

Multi-task mode allows you to rip multiple DVDs simultaneously

50x speed and GPU acceleration for fast ripping

Upscale video from 480p to 1080p with AI enhancement

DVDFab DVD Ripper is a great choice for those looking to rip their DVDs quickly and easily. The program has a simple interface that makes it easy to navigate. It also offers a variety of features, including the ability to convert your DVDs into multiple formats. You can rip your DVDs to MP4, MKV, ISO, WMV, FLV, AVI, M4V, TS, WebM, M2TS, 3GP, MOV, and many more. You can also rip your DVD to audio files, such as MP3, WMA, PCM, M4A, FLAC, AAC, OGG, etc.

Moreover, DVDFab DVD Ripper can remove any type of protection from your DVDs, including RC, APS, and CSS. It can also compress video without compromising quality. And, if you need to edit your videos, the program has a built-in video editor. You can trim, crop, merge, watermark, adjust contrast, brightness level, and more. It also comes with a multitasking mode, which allows you to rip multiple DVDs simultaneously. And with 50x speed and GPU acceleration, you can rip your DVDs in no time.

Furthermore, you can also upscale video from 480p to 1080p with AI enhancement. The program also synchronizes friendly meta info and .nfo file support for media server software. And you can also convert DVD subtitles to SRT files via OCR technology of DVDFab DVD ripper. Overall, DVDFab DVD Ripper is one of the best, as it also offers a free trial period, and the free version has many useful features that any DVD ripper should have.

Aimersoft DVD Ripper:

Specifications:

Price: 49.95$ (No Trial Version)

Available OS: Windows, Mac

Rip DVDs to any popular video or audio format

Many customized options are available

Low codec support

Can’t rip DVD to ISO or folder

Aimersoft DVD Ripper is second on our list of best DVD rippers. The reason behind the cost factor and many useful features are missing even in the full version of DVDFab. Aimersoft DVD Ripper can also rip your DVDs to any popular video or audio format. But, the program doesn’t direct rip raw DVD files as ISO or the video_TS folder. Furthermore, it comes with many customized options. However, the biggest downside is that it’s not always optimized for performance. This can be a big problem, particularly if you use it on lower-end hardware. Additionally, the codec support is pretty low. Installation is simple, but the trial version is not available. This makes it difficult to try before you buy. Aimersoft DVD Ripper is good for beginners but not so great for tech-savvy users.

WinX DVD Ripper:

Specifications:

Price: 39.95$ (Free version with fewer functions offered)

Available OS: Windows, Mac

Efficient and Quick DVD Conversion

Many customization options and advanced settings available

No watermark selection is available

Does not support contrast and brightness adjustments

WinX DVD Ripper is a tool that can efficiently and quickly convert DVDs into a format that can be played on any device. The software offers many customization options but does not support a trial period. There is also no free version available, and the number of features accessible with the paid version is limited. However, the software does come with many advanced settings, such as cropping or expanding videos, adding subtitles, etc., but the ability to select watermarks is not available. Despite this, it also not supports contrast and brightness adjustments. Overall, WinX DVD Ripper is a powerful tool that can convert DVDs, but it lacks some features available with other software.

Wonderfox DVD Ripper:

Specifications:

Price: 39.95$ (Free version with fewer functions also available)

Available OS: Windows only

Straightforward and easy to use

Flawless quality

This free DVD ripper can help you back up your DVDs for free and fast. However, its free version doesn’t support many useful features. Even its paid version doesn’t include all the features you would expect from a top DVD ripper. It can rip any DVDs to common video formats like MP4 or AVI. But, it doesn’t support copy-protected DVDs. The software is very straightforward and easy to use and offers flawless 1:1 quality within a few minutes. However, the software doesn’t support scratched or damaged DVDs. To summarize, it’s a good tool to back up your DVDs for free and fast.

Leawo DVD Ripper:

Specifications:

Price: 39.95$ (Free version with fewer functions also available)

Available OS: Windows, Mac

Convert any DVDs to common video or audio formats

Built-in video editor is available

User-friendly interface

Slow ripping procedure

Leawo DVD Ripper is a powerful and easy-to-use tool that can convert any DVDs to common video or audio formats. The program also has a built-in video editor, which allows you to trim, crop, merge, watermark, add subtitles, and more. It also removes disc restrictions like CSS, region code, RCE, Sony ArccOS, UOPs, etc. The software is very user-friendly, and installation is a breeze. But, according to feedback, this software is a very slow ripping procedure, and the output quality is not so great. Overall, Leawo DVD Ripper is a good tool but has some drawbacks.

The Bottom Line:

So, these are the five best DVD rippers that can help you back up your DVDs for free and fast. Each software has its pros and cons. You can choose any of them according to your needs and requirements. But DVDFab DVD Ripper is our top pick as it offers a free trial period; also, its free version has all the features with many customization options that any DVD ripper should have. Moreover, it can rip copy-protected DVDs, very user-friendly and supports all formats, and with 50x faster speed, it is the fastest DVD ripper available. It also supports scratched or damaged DVDs. So, if you are looking for the best DVD ripper, DVDFab DVD Ripper is the one you should go for. Hopefully, this post was helpful to your decision-making process.