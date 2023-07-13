The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with an electric sunroof and a new transmission option

Compact SUV models like the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai Venue have been a big hit in the Indian market. Almost every automaker wants to gain a foothold in the segment that’s becoming popular with Indian buyers. Maruti Suzuki was late to the compact SUV space with the Vitara Brezza. Launched in March 2016, the Maruti Brezza has crossed 900,000 units in sales in India in just over seven years. In June 2022, the second-generation Brezza was unveiled in India without the Vitara tag. Not just the name change, the model came with new features, design updates, and performance upgrades. We list the top 5 feature upgrades in the New Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design

The 2022 iteration of Brezza comes with design updates like a new front fascia, revamped chrome studded grille, and redesigned headlamp cluster. Also, the LED projector headlamps come with a built-in follow me home functionality, while the LED fog lamps are compact in appearance and shape. The new Brezza is more rugged in appearance due to the new bumper and a faux skid plate. At the rear, the automaker added a sleek LED tail lamp unit that’s a departure from the boxy cluster in the old Brezza model. In the new model, the Brezza branding is present on the tailgate.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interior

The Vitara Brezza has a black-themed interior, but the 2022 Brezza boasts a dual-tone option. Also, the buyers can look forward to ambient lighting for enhanced cabin ambiance. Also, there is a completely new flat-bottom steering wheel design sharper in look. The automaker has completely overhauled the semi-digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit in the older model gives way to a larger 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ screen with the latest Suzuki connectivity update. For a better driving experience, there are AC vents at the back with one Type-A charging port and another Type-C. Overall, the newer Maruti Suzuki Brezza is more premium than its predecessor.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Sunroof

Maruti Suzuki launched the Brezza with an electric sunroof to give a more premium appearance to the model.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Safety features

The 2022 Brezza is safer than ever with newer safety updates like a head-up display (HUD) and a 360-degree camera. Another difference between the older and new models is the six airbags in the top-end variant. Also, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill hold assist are standard offerings in all the variants.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Performance

The 2022 Brezza gets a new engine but not much different from the older version. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor is the same as before but with dual-jet technology. Compared to the previous model, power decreased by 2bhp while the torque figure went down by 1.2Nm. According to the Indian automaker, the new Brezza has a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.15kmpl. It is better than the older Vitara Brezza, which had a claimed fuel economy of 18.76kmpl. The new Brezza has a new 6-speed automatic gearbox that replaces the 4-speed torque converter in the older model.