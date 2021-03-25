Weight loss seems like an impossible thing to achieve!

But all of us want to be fit and healthy and take up losing weight as a challenge at least once in our lives. Losing weight does not happen overnight and takes months of sustained discipline and effort to achieve. Exercising along with keeping in mind a good weight loss diet chart is important to lose weight.

You should also book an online doctor consultation with a dietitian to get weight loss tips.

Here are some of the best exercises to cut the extra calories.

Walking:

If there’s an exercise that screams simplicity and effectiveness, it’s walking. It is undoubtedly one of the best methods to lose weight. Walking also improves your cardiovascular health, enabling better blood flow and distribution. All you need to do is start walking for 30 minutes a day for 3-4 days a week. Slowly increase your frequency and duration with time. With a healthy diet in place, you are sure to lose weights.

Cycling:

If you really want to get those quads up and running, cycling is an amazing way to get fit and lose weight. According to Harvard Health, we can lose around 260 calories in just 30 minutes of cycling! With so many busy roads and pollution ridden cities today, you can also use a stationary cycle indoors to achieve the same results. You also have cycle rental options in most cities. Cycling is a sure shot way of weight loss.

Strength training:

Who said lifting weights is only reserved for body builders? Strength training has been proven to be the most effective way to lose weight. When you lift weights, you burn fat on specific parts of your body and build muscle thereby giving you a nice strong toned physique. In fact your body continues to burn calories even after you finish your weight training workout. Amazing, right?

Swimming:

Swimming is one of the most fun ways to lose weight! It is an extremely effective workout that gets every muscle in your body working. Swimming is both excellent for cardio and muscle building and you also learn breathing techniques and breath control which goes a long way in building a healthy body.

Yoga:

While yoga is not seen as a standard way to lose weight, you’ll be surprised to know that a 60 minute yoga session can burn a significant amount of calories. Yoga builds great strength and flexibility in the long run. Yoga also improves your mental well being and helps your mind stay calm and composed. Yoga requires no equipment and you can do yoga anywhere!

Pick your favorite workout and watch your calories disappear!