Ontario is Canada’s most populous province, offering visitors abundant natural beauty, history, and diverse cultural experiences. It is no surprise that Ontario is a popular destination for Airbnb rentals. In this article, we will explore the top 5 cities in Ontario that offer the best opportunities for Airbnb hosts and owners. We will discuss the advantages of each city, the types of properties available, the average daily rate, the occupancy rate, and the potential income for hosts.

Top of the best cities for Airbnb in Ontario

Five cities are considered the best choice for starting a short-term rental business.

Toronto

Average Daily Rate (ADR): $166.

Occupancy rate (OR): 71%

Revenue: $1194

Active rentals: 13,696

Toronto is Canada’s largest city, home to many vibrant cultural and artistic events. It is a bustling city where everyone will find entertainment that suits their interests. Toronto has many museums, restaurants, and offices. Millions of tourists come here, so you will surely have many guests.

Here are three reasons to start your business in Toronto:

It is the most popular city in Canada

You will get a varied cultural experience

It is a high earning potential for hosts here.

In Toronto, both houses and single rooms are in demand. Almost all facilities have internet, kitchen and air conditioning. To build a successful Airbnb business in Toronto, you should pay attention to effective management and optimization of day-to-day tasks. Special services can help you with this — for example, MasterHost: https://masterhost.ca/airbnb-management-toronto/.

Niagara Falls

ADR: $176

OR: 44%

Revenue: $1,904

Active rentals: 1,298

Niagara Falls is a world-famous place known for its stunning natural beauty. The city offers visitors a range of activities, including boat tours, hiking, and wine tasting. There is always a high occupancy here, so you can count on a steady income if you are hospitable enough. Also, there is not too high a level of competition, which is a plus for start-up entrepreneurs.

Large houses with 2, 3, and even 4 bedrooms are popular here. Most homes have parking, internet, and air conditioning.

Catharines

ADR: $145

OR: 57%

Revenue: $1,677

Active rentals: 309

St. Catharines is a charming city located in the Niagara region of Ontario. It is known for its historic architecture, wineries, and attraction for lovers of cultural attractions, outdoor activities, and good wine. There aren’t many Airbnb properties here, so you can count on customer interest from the start.

It is truly a piece of paradise. So buying property in St. Catharines will give you the following:

Opportunity to rent property in a city with magnificent architecture.

Income all year round because the architecture is attractive regardless of the season.

Large flow of clients.

Two-thirds of the vacation rentals here are houses, and a third are private apartments. Parking is available almost everywhere, but swimming pools are rare.

Kingston

ADR: $135

OR: 65%

Revenue: $1,800

Active rentals: 356

Kingston is a historic city located on Lake Ontario. It is known for its beautiful waterfront, historic sites, and delicious food scene. With over 400 active Airbnb listings, Kingston offers a range of properties, from cozy apartments to historic homes. Advantages of starting business here:

A historic city with a beautiful waterfront

Wide variety of properties are available

High occupancy rate

Delicious food scene

Private rooms and small one-bedroom houses are incredibly popular in Kingston. As a rule, couples or small companies come here. There are also almost no houses with pools and hot tubs – their number does not exceed 20%

Ottawa

ADR: $125

OR: 68%

Revenue: $1,612

Active rentals: 1,800

Ottawa, the capital of Canada, is known for its beautiful architecture, museums, and cultural events. C It is a lively city that offers residents and visitors a variety of cultural activities. The city has many museums, galleries, and festivals showcasing the best of Canadian art and culture. It is also known for its beautiful architecture, including the stunning Houses of Parliament and the historic Byward Market. With a population of over 1 million, Ottawa is a popular destination for Airbnb rentals.

Benefits of starting an Airbnb business in Ottawa:

There is a high demand for short-term rental property throughout the year.

A large number of tourists with different requests and needs.

Developed real estate market: you can choose the premises that suit your requirements.

Visitors can enjoy festivals, outdoor activities, and guided tours of the Parliament buildings during the summer. In winter, the city turns into a winter wonderland with outdoor skating rinks, the Rideau Canal, and the Winterlude festival. Ottawa always has something to do at any time of the year.

Most houses in Ottawa are 1 or 2-bedroom, but renting out private rooms is also popular. Most houses have parking, a kitchen, internet, and air conditioning. You will have a lot of competition in Ottawa, so it’s best to turn to professionals to help you manage your Airbnb properties efficiently: https://masterhost.ca/airbnb-management-ottawa/.

Conclusions

Ontario is a great place to invest in an Airbnb property. With various cities to choose from, there is a market for every type of property. Toronto, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Kingston, and Ottawa offer a range of advantages for hosts, including high occupancy rates and high earning potential. As a host in Ontario, you can offer your guests a unique experience while generating income. You can quickly recoup your investment and enjoy a successful Airbnb business in Ontario by choosing the right city and property.



