PTO software helps to suit the needs of the company while taking the requirements of the modern workforce into account. Companies take the help of PTO software that are cloud-based to avoid tedious work of manual management methods.

Hire a PTO Management Service that’s Right for You

There are ample PTO software options available with the advancement of automation. Out of the options, the top 5 PTO software that offers the best price, high functionality, and better-quality management are-

This cloud-based tracking software helps HR managers streamline their operation, control employee attendance, and monitor their time. It includes online time clock features with applications that can work on smartphones and web browsers. Buddy punch captures actual working hours, GPS tracking tool, paid-off management, and scheduling. The price of this tracking software is $29.99 every month for 4 employees and doesn’t include free plans.

This makes Buddy Punch the best employee tracking software. It includes highly effective tools and robust control features that are easy to use. This software offers a location option for selecting where an employee can clock out and clock in. The advantages of this software are-

Simple to use and learn

Multiple clock out/ clock in option

Standalone time tracking solution

It is reasonably priced

Support facial recognition, QR code PIN code, username with password

HR managers can monitor employee attendance with the time clock option of buddy punch. Some other features are- automatic calculations, time tracking controls, online time clicks, job tracking, duration entries, flexible clock out and clock in option, PTO management, reporting tools, third party software integration, and employee scheduling. Buddy punch offers a straightforward, user-friendly interface with online tools that are easy for users to learn and use. The automated features and robust control system makes it a unique PTO time tracking software.

It offers the option of unlimited email support and live chat. It gives tips and instructions on how to manage the timing of employees. It has user-friendly scheduling and time tracking software. It is suitable for companies with different departments as it offers safe punch-ins and punch-outs.

It has many time clock options.

An employer who monitors employee attendance on one device can use the time clock kiosk option. Companies who want to reduce overtime rates use buddy punch as HR manager can give limiting option for exact lockout/ clock per person. Buddy punch is best for business, retail shops, restaurants who wants to look for low-cost attention and time solution.

Kissflow

The HR cloud platform of kissflow is very user-friendly and simple. This PTO software includes multiple features that can track and manage the employee’s PTO requirements. One of the crowning features of this platform is the feature that ensures customizing workflows to business-specific requirements and vacation time policies. Kissflow HR cloud platform helps create bug-free and streamlined workflows that are flexible for all users. HR managers use this platform to easily report bottlenecks in the company and let people apply for leave freely without making the situation complex or slowing down the operation. It includes in its single-price plan plenty of options like timekeeping procedures and attendance processes. However, for a few companies seeking flexible pricing, this platform can be unsuitable as this platform bunches timekeeping software and PTO software into a single plan. Regardless, kissflow HR cloud provides a one package company solution that is considered a robust and compatible HR platform by many companies.

Zoho people

Zoho people is another top PTO software known for its accurate and effective time off tracking service. This software is customizable to different needs of the workforce and business. Customizing the available templates is easy with this software, and people can develop PTO forms even from scratches. This software suits the business requirements of both small and large companies irrespective of the employee count since this platform offers plenty of subscription options. The Zoho people’s system is considered remarkable because of its functionality and the capacity to accommodate employees of a wide range of nationalities. This platform offers ten major languages to select, and employees can select their preferred language on the forms. This is also set for HR managers who get the employee forms and select any language. Although it has various features, it sometimes makes navigating through the system interface difficult. It lacks user-friendliness as it is not much streamlined like the other PTO software. This is a drop specifically when the managers receive various forms containing all different types of leave.

BambooHR’s

Another top PTO software that offers numerous benefits to both medium-sized and small-sized companies is known to be BambooHR’s resource system. This platform provides excellent support to business organizations searching for options like automating the attendance keeping, timekeeping, and PTO tracking method completely. This PTO software is easy to use and requires little time to adjust to this system. It is known for providing a robust and highly efficient cloud-based platform that is quite clean. This platform may not be suitable for all business sizes, especially for large-sized business needs, as they search for flexible and more advanced features for the needs of PTO software. BambooHR’s includes a leave management system suitable to small business firms as they offer a trouble-free and streamlined business platform.

CakeHR

The PTO tracking software included in the platform of cakehr is very easy and a comprehensive one that makes easy navigation. This system offers a lot of functionality to HR managers, including scheduling leave-related meetings and making timesheets. This platform has great significance for line managers and HR staff as it comes easy to manage with employee self-service. The interface offered by this software is highly customizable for different types of details. However, this platform doesn’t offer much functionality related to historical data. It becomes difficult for users as they need to do data modification and adjustment manually since this system does not adjust as per the current specifications of the company. Regardless, cakehr is considered a great choice for PTO software, especially for a business that wants to customize and streamline PTO service related to their employees.