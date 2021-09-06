We are all familiar with the phrase ‘’ Work smarter, not harder’’ and like any other skill, studying is a skill you can improve. This means you can adopt effective strategies that can aid in improvements in your grades and participation in class.

In addition, having a studying strategy can save you some extra time which you can use for leisure. Here are some of the top 4 strategies to improve your studying skills. Let's get started.

Find the right studying spot

To stay focused while studying means you are in a studying spot that meets your needs. An ideal studying spot should be comfortable, quiet and have little or no distractions. The library is one of the studying spots which is reliable to get some academic work done. Other ideal studying spots include some school cafeterias that have enough silence to study.

You might as well venture outside of your school to study by finding an outdoor park, public library or a recreational centre for some change of scenery. Whatever studying spot you choose, establish rules such as not responding to phone calls or texts to avoid losing your concentration and focus.

Determine your best learning style

What works for you might not work for someone else. Therefore, it is vital to know and familiarize yourself with the different styles you can use to effectively understand and retain information. As a student, you fit in any of these four major learning styles:

Visual learning: involves learning best when images, pictures and spatial understanding is used. Auditory learning: Involves using music, sounds or both while learning. Verbal learning: involves the use of words in speech and writing. Social learning: Involves learning in groups Solitary learning: Involves learning best when alone Logical learning: Involves the use of logic, reasoning and systems. Knowing your preferred learning style helps you determine how to study, when and where to study, and much more.

Reading is not studying

Reading a text does not mean you are actively engaged in the material. It could be simply because you are doing it for your class. Whereas, active studying involves creating a study guide by topic and later formulating your questions and complete answers, deriving examples that relate to your own experiences, developing diagrams that characterize ideas, forming diagrams that explain the material, and studying a question, evidence, and conclusion basis.

Make a study timetable

A timetable is vital to every student seeking to achieve their academic goals. Therefore, you should create a timetable that enables you to stick to your plan. Additionally, you should study every single day with or without exams. This helps you to remain committed to your studying schedule as well as stay on top of things.

You can make a study timetable based on whether you like to study in the morning or at night. Read on this website to gain strategies you can use to improve your studying skills.