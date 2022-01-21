In this world of technology iOS and Android have become popular operating systems that are used in mobile devices. There are hundreds of mobile models available in the market to buy with the Android and iOS operating systems. iOS is only used in Apple devices whereas Android is used by mostly all companies because it is an open-source operating system. Sometimes people face issues transferring their data when they buy a new phone. This problem becomes more complex when people switch from the iPhone to android or android to iPhone. The most important thing is WhatsApp which is used by billions of people worldwide and its data is very important for everyone. Here, we are going to share the best ways to do whatsapp transfer backup & restore or any other data of your iPhone to Android mobile devices.

Part 1: How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with the best way -Wondershare MobileTrans:

Wondershare MobileTrans is a desktop program that comes with the functionality of transferring data from iPhone to Android or Android to iPhone. This software offers you a different option to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone as well. While using the Wondershare MobileTrans to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone you are not just limited to transferring your text messages chats even you can quickly transfer the photos, videos, audio, documents, voice notes, or any other kind of WhatsApp data from your mobile to the target devices very easily.

Key Features:

MobileTrans is fully functional software that can be used on windows as well as Mac operating system computers.

MobileTrans can quickly and securely transfer your data of WhatsApp from Android to iPhone within just a few minutes.

You can freely transfer photos, videos, audio, text, documents, or any other type of data. Even it allows you to select the data which you want to transfer before starting the transfer.

With the software, you can also transfer WhatsApp data to your computer for backup.

How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone:

Step 1:

Run the Wondershare MobileTrans on your computer after installation and then click the “WhatsApp Transfer” option. Make sure to connect your iOS and Android mobile phone to the computer as well.

Step 2:

Now, you need to click the “WhatsApp” option to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone.

Step 3:

After clicking the WhatsApp option you will see both devices on the MobileTrans screen. The program automatically detects the devices. If you think the placement of devices is wrong then you can click the “Flip” button to change their positions. Here you can select the data which you want to transfer. Now, click the “Start” button for starting the process.

Step 4:

The WhatsApp iPhone to Android will finish in just a few minutes now. Once the process is finished you can simply remove your both devices and enjoy the data on your Android phone.

Part 2: Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with MobileTrans app:

MobileTrans app is a product form the Wondershare itself. This app allows users to do WhatsApp Transfer without using computer. MobileTrans mobile app is available for Android and iOS both mobile devices for transferring the data. This app directly allows you to transfer the data from the old phone to new within the few minutes only. The application is not just limited to transferring the chats but also allows you to transfer the photos, videos, contacts, audio, text messages or any other kind of data from your iPhone to Android phones very quickly.

How to Transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android with MobileTrans app:

Step 1:

Firstly, download the app from app store on iPhone and from play store on the Android phone. After installation launch the app and then select the iPhone as old phone and Android as the new phone.

Step 2:

Now, you have to connect both devices with each other. You can now connect the iPhone and Android phone using the QR code, Wi-Fi or iCloud.

Step 3:

In the next screen, you need to select the data which you want to transfer. You can now transfer contacts, call logs, messages, photos, videos, apps and many other types of data. So, just select the data and click the “Send” button.

Step 4:

After, tapping the send button the Wondershare MobileTrans App will start transferring your old iPhone data to the new Android phone. The process will automatically finish in some time depending on the size of your data.

Part 3: Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with the Official WhatsApp Method:

WhatsApp also helps users to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone directly using your mobile. This way is offered by WhatsApp for free of cost but there are several drawbacks of using this method for transferring the data. The worst part of the official WhatsApp transfer is that the process is very hard to and you can’t transfer the data easily if you don’t have experience in the data transfer. There are several limitations in the official WhatsApp transfer. Here we are going to share a few of them.

Limitations:

You are just limited to transferring the data between the iPhone and a few Samsung models only. All other companies’ mobiles are not supported with this method.

WhatsApp for Android and iPhone saves on the cloud on different formats so WhatsApp for iPhone backup will only work with iOS devices and WhatsApp for Android will only work with the Android backups. This is the biggest compatibility issue.

You can’t transfer data without an OTG adapter or a USB cable.

It can’t transfer the complete data such as call logs etc.

You must have a brand new or factory reset target device.

Conclusion:

There is not any confirmation when WhatsApp will roll the official feature to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android because the current official transfer WhatsApp feature is completely worst and not usable. So, right now we would like you to suggest the Wondershare MobileTrans for transferring your WhatsApp from Android to iPhone without any issue. This is the best option and securely transfers your data to more than 20 types of files from WhatsApp.