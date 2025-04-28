Long Island homeowners from Montauk to Great Neck battle persistent mold problems year-round. That’s because coastal humidity, aging houses, and seasonal flooding make for the ideal environment for rampant mold growth.

When black spots creep up your bathroom walls or a musty smell rises from your crawl space, you need experts – and fast. But which companies have the best track records and which should you choose for mold remediation?

Considering local knowledge, response times, technical certifications, customer feedback, and service offerings, we’ve ranked the top three mold remediation specialists serving Long Island.

Here’s who to call when you have mold in your Long Island home or business.

Lux Restoration: Quick Response and Local Know-How

Over twenty years of local experience treating persistent mold issues have earned Lux Restoration the reputation of being the premier mold remediation Long Island specialist. What sets this local company apart from the rest? For one, their responsiveness.

Lux guarantees a 60-minute response time anywhere from Nassau County to the Hamptons. That’s vital when every hour wasted helps mold spread deeper into drywalls and foundations.

And instead of just removing mold, Lux looks for and treats the root cause of your mold infestation. Their IICRC and EPA-certified technicians use advanced moisture detection equipment to find hidden water sources feeding mold colonies. Fixing these structural moisture problems finally puts an end to mold returning season after season.

Christian Dennis Lawrence J., who faced water damage and mold problems, said of Lux that “They were very responsive, including on the weekend at what most would regard as an inconvenient hour, they were very thorough in investigating the cause of the flooding, finding not just one but several causes showing that they made sure that they did not miss anything, and they were very reasonable in their costs for doing everything from start to finish.”

Lux expertise doesn’t stop with mold – they handle complete water damage restoration in Southampton and throughout Long Island, making them a one-stop solution for the increasingly frequent storm-related disasters. It’s that start-to-finish service that sets Lux apart. They don’t stop until your property is back to pre-damage condition – reconstructing damaged areas and even helping with insurance claims.

ServPro: National Brand with Local Presence

You have surely seen ServPro’s green trucks drive by your neighborhood after a storm surge. This national franchise with several locations across Long Island comes in at a solid second. ServPro delivers a standardized service that many homeowners find reassuring.

Taking solid experience nationwide, ServPro brings technical training and proven protocols to local jobs on Long Island. Their technicians follow the company’s five-step remediation process, and a national call center means there’s always someone answering the phone. It also means that response times depend on the call volume, especially during storm seasons and when natural disasters strike across the country, not just on Long Island.

And while the franchise model promises consistency, the truth is that having different owners between locations means there’s always going to be some variation in service quality. Take Servpro’s North Huntington location: it receives a solid five-star rating on Yelp. On the other hand, the franchise’s Port Jefferson location only manages to score an average rating of 3.8.

Advanced Restoration Corporation: A Family-Owned Business

Closing this list is Advanced Restoration Corporation, a small family-owned company based in West Babylon. In their 30 years of servicing Suffolk County, Advanced Restoration has garnered a loyal customer base.

Judging from the raving review, Long Island homeowners can count on them for a straightforward service delivered without astronomical fees. Advanced Restoration Corporation is especially great at residential mold remediation in smaller homes and apartments, taking great care to keep belongings safe during delicate jobs.

Thomas E. from East Hampton shares that “their quick initial response played a big role in limiting the water damage. Finally, they kept photos of how everything was and put countless books, art and pieces of porcelain back perfectly and without any damage. “

What are some of Advanced Restoration Corporation’s limitations? Coverage area and response time. While they technically serve all of Long Island, properties further from West Babylon can face longer waiting times. The smaller company size also means Advanced Restoration Corporation more easily hits peak capacity when a natural disaster strikes.

The Bottom Line: Why Lux Restoration Earned Our Top Spot

When mold threatens your family’s health and your property’s value, the company you choose matters. While all three providers on our list deliver professional remediation, Lux Restoration’s combination of rapid response, island-wide coverage, and complete restoration services makes them the clear choice for Long Island property owners.

Local expertise and fast response become most valuable in hurricane season, when storm damage can quickly escalate into severe mold problems. Lux Restoration has a long history of handling both water damage and mold remediation, providing the kind of 360-degree service Long Island homes and businesses need.

Don’t wait until small mold problems become major health hazards. Contact Long Island’s top mold specialist today for a thorough assessment and lasting solution.