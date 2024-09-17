Many seafarers after a long career at sea have a feeling of burnout and psychological problems on the background that they can spend quite a long period of time away from home, without a wife, children, friends, parents, because of this can appear a feeling of detachment and loneliness, as to maintain a relationship at a distance is not a simple task and only a small percentage of people are able to do it.

Because of this I offer you a list of jobs that are related to the sea, which gives you the opportunity to use your accumulated experience and knowledge in this area, and also this work will not force you to often absent from home – Designated person ashore, Technical Superintendent and

Designated Person Ashore (DPA)

Description: Designated Person Ashore is a key role in a shipping company, as the person in this role closely communicates with both the ship’s crews (to always stay informed about the condition of the ship and its crew), in the shipping company where they work, and with the shipowners, that is, the main bosses of the shipowning company. Their responsibility is to inform them about the state of the ship and the crew.

But it is preferable to pursue such a profession when you have experience working on a ship as a second mate or higher (chief officer or captain) if you are following the navigator path. Marine engineers should aim for this position when they have experience working as a 3rd engineer or higher (2nd engineer and chief engineer).

It is necessary to reach such positions because high authority and trust are very important for the Designated Person Ashore. Large shipowners will not hire someone for such an important position (like a third mate) without proper sea experience.



To become a Designated Person Ashore after working at sea:

You need to complete a basic Designated Person Ashore training, which will give you the foundational knowledge of your tasks in this position. You will need to either independently study maritime laws like the ISM (International Safety Maritime Code). Completing an internship in a shipowning company to learn the company's SMS (Safety Management System) code.

The workload will be large, but the prospects are also great.



Prospects: Firstly, the salary is above average almost always, and you can establish good connections with influential shipowners, which may lead to an even higher-paying position in the shipping company in the future.

Technical Superintendent

Description: A Technical Superintendent is a person responsible for the technical condition of ships in the shipping company they work for. Their tasks include technical analysis of the ship’s operation, ensuring the ships are supplied with all necessary technical materials, scheduling repair work, and so on.

Here’s the background required to become a Technical Superintendent:

Bachelor’s degree in Marine Engineering

At least 5 years of experience on board a ship as a 2nd Engineer or Chief Engineer. Since the position is highly responsible and the cost of errors is too high, such sea experience is necessary.

To become a Technical Superintendent after working as a Marine Engineer, you need to:

Complete the Technical Superintendent course, where you will learn what you will face in the job. Mostly, your work will involve a lot of planning, conducting technical audits of ships, and communicating with the ship’s crew. Study maritime laws such as ISM (International Safety Maritime Code), MARPOL, SOLAS, and so on. Join a shipping company to gain practical experience and further work as a Technical Superintendent.

Advantages: The salary of a Technical Superintendent is much higher than the average salary, usually 2 to 3 times more, and can be even higher depending on the shipping company. The second advantage is that you are always home with your loved ones.

Harbor Master

Description: A Harbor Master is a specialist who oversees all operations in the port where they work. For example, these tasks include the safe berthing of a ship or conducting cargo operations, such as loading or unloading containers with products or materials. The list of tasks is, of course, longer, but in my opinion, these two tasks are the most important.

Here is the previous experience required for a seafarer to become a Harbor Master:

Experience working on a ship as a captain, as the tasks and skills in this position are similar to those required in the port. Higher education in the maritime field – a degree as a navigator.

To become a Harbor Master after working at sea:

1. Here I will repeat myself, as one of the important conditions is to have experience managing a vessel as a captain.

2. Complete specialized courses such as the Harbor Master Certification Course, which explains the most basic duties of a harbor master, how to manage vessel traffic in the port, how to carry out safe berthing, and so on.

3. If your service record shows that you were a ship’s captain, you may not even need to undergo practical training; you can immediately become a harbor master.

Advantages: Such specialists are highly valued in the industry, which means you will have a high salary and significant influence. The skills you gained at sea will be useful to you.

Conclusion:

If you are a seafarer looking to transition from life at sea while continuing to utilize your maritime expertise, positions such as Designated Person Ashore, Technical Superintendent, and Harbor Master offer excellent career paths. These roles allow you to stay closely connected to the maritime industry, offer high earning potential, and most importantly, provide the opportunity to remain closer to home and loved ones.