In today’s digitally-driven age, videos play a pivotal role in conveying messages, narrating stories, and engaging audiences. With the surge in demand for video content, the need for reliable tools to enhance and perfect these visuals is at an all-time high. Among the most sought-after capabilities is the ability to remove background from video.

This feature, mastered by top video background remover tools, provides creators with the freedom to customize and elevate their productions, making them more captivating and relevant. As we journey through 2023, let’s delve into the Top 10 Video Background Removers that are making waves in the industry.

Overview of the Top 10 Video Background Remover

From renowned software like Adobe Premiere Pro to innovative online platforms such as Kapwing and Cutout.pro, the competition is fierce. These tools not only cater to the task of background removal but extend their capabilities to offer a holistic video editing experience.

Tool Output Quality Processing Speed User-Friendliness AI-Based Price Suitable for HitPaw Video Object Remover ★★★★★ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ Yes $59.99/year Novice video editors Adobe Premiere Pro ★★★★★ ★★★★☆ ★★★☆☆ Yes $239.88/year Professional video editing VSDC Video Editor ★★★★☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★★ No $29.99/month Beginners Kapwing (Online) ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ Yes $192/year Teams and individuals Cutout.pro(Online) ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ Yes $19/minute Quick Video Editing Movavi Video Editor ★★★★★ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ Yes $104.95/year Simple Video Videostudio ★★★☆☆ ★★☆☆☆ ★★★★☆ No $39.99/year Professional Video Editing Unscreen(Online) ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ Yes $3/minute Content creators Videoleap(IOS) ★★★☆☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★★ No $70/year iPhone users Flexclip(Online) ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ No $9.99/Month Online content creator

Top 1: HitPaw Video Object Remover

HitPaw Video Object Remover is an advanced AI-powered tool designed to effortlessly remove unwanted objects from video backgrounds. With AI recognition, this tool can automatically track objects and eliminate them with precision, offering users a clutter-free visual experience.

Features:

● Quick background removal in simple 1-2-3 steps.

● Uses AI technology for perfect object trajectory locking.

● Easily removes people or other unwanted elements.

● Magic selection brush for precise adjustments.

● Inpaint feature for seamless background restoration.

Who’s it best for: Content creators and video editors looking for an efficient video background remover with intuitive AI capabilities.

Top 2: Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro stands out as a leader in the world of video editing software. Packed with AI features, it not only helps users remove video backgrounds but also offers a suite of tools for comprehensive video production.

Features:

● AI-driven capabilities for faster workflows.

● Text-based editing for quicker rough cuts.

● Variety of video transitions, effects, and titles.

● Powerful color correction and grading tools.

● Integrated audio editing and music mixing tools.

Who’s it best for: Professional video editors and filmmakers who require advanced video editing functionalities.

Top 3: VSDC Video Editor

VSDC Video Editor is a versatile software that allows for complex video editing tasks. From basic video background removal using Chroma Key to advanced video effects, VSDC provides a comprehensive solution for all.

Features:

● Supports popular video/audio formats and codecs.

● Advanced Chroma Key tool for effective background removal.

● Multifunctional suite with high-speed processing.

● Non-linear video editing allowing multiple layers blending.

● Option for hardware acceleration for quicker video production.

Who’s it best for: Those who want a multi-functional video editing platform suitable for beginners users.

Top 4: Kapwing (Online)

Kapwing offers a modern online platform for video creation, making it easier for teams to produce and collaborate. With AI tools and templates, Kapwing streamlines the video creation process, ensuring consistency and quality.

Features:

● Real-time collaborative video editing.

● Brand asset and custom template repository.

● AI-powered tools to automate repetitive tasks.

● Subtitle auto-generation in various languages.

● Trusted by millions of creators worldwide.

Who’s it best for: Teams and individuals looking for an online video editing solution that emphasizes collaboration and brand consistency.

Top 5: Cutout.pro (Online)

Leveraging the potential of artificial intelligence, Cutout.pro offers a visual design platform that seamlessly removes video backgrounds. This online tool simplifies the task of video editing, offering both individual users and businesses an efficient solution to remove background from video without any manual effort.

Features:

● AI-powered background removal for videos and photos.

● Capabilities to magically remove unwanted objects or persons from videos.

● Advanced photo enhancing tools for optimal quality.

● AI art generation and background diffusion for enhanced creativity.

● Diverse design functionalities from image editing to e-commerce image creation.

Who’s it best for: Individuals and businesses in need of quick, AI-powered video and image editing functionalities without the intricacies of traditional software.

Top 6: Movavi Video Editor

Movavi Video Suite 2023 is an all-in-one video creator tailored for Mac users. From video blogging to digitizing family archives, this software is equipped with an array of features to turn visions into stunning video content.

Features:

● Comprehensive video editing tools like chroma key, transitions, and special effects.

● AI background removal to swiftly change video backgrounds.

● Multi-camera capture and screen recording functionalities.

● Advanced title editing features and effects.

● New enhancements including parallax transitions and 8K video decoding.

Who’s it best for: Mac users ranging from beginners to professionals looking for a versatile video editing software to bring their creative vision to life.

Top 7: VideoStudio

VideoStudio transforms the process of video editing into an enjoyable experience. With a combination of beginner-friendly tools and advanced features, it enables users to produce stunning videos with ease.

Features:

● Capture, edit, and share functionalities for a comprehensive video creation process.

● Tools for multi-camera editing, split-screen template creation, and more.

● Advanced video effects like 3D titles, face effects, and transition effects.

● User-friendly tools like split, slide, and trim for basic editing.

● New in 2023: AI background removal, enhanced audio cues, and extended format support.

Who’s it best for: Those seeking a balanced mix of basic and advanced video editing tools to produce high-quality videos, from novices to experts.

Top 8: Unscreen (Online)

Unscreen revolutionizes the process of video background removal by eliminating the need for traditional techniques like greenscreens. With a promise of 100% automatic background removal, it provides a hassle-free solution for content creators.

Features:

● Automatic background removal without manual intervention.

● Eliminates the need for chroma keying or greenscreens.

● Offers high-quality results with impeccable accuracy.

● Unscreen Pro Plugin available for seamless integration with Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects.

● Supports full HD resolution with no watermarks for professional use.

Who’s it best for: Content creators, video editors, and professionals seeking a quick, reliable, and accurate video background remover tool online.

Top 9: Videoleap (IOS)

Step into the future of video editing with Videoleap for iOS by Lightricks. Intuitively designed, this robust video editor boasts an arsenal of advanced AI tools. From novices to professionals, Videoleap offers seamless video creation capabilities tailored to meet diverse needs.

Features:

● Advanced AI video effects for jaw-dropping content transformations.

● A plethora of premade AI templates for easy video recreation.

● State-of-the-art tools to remove background from video using AI, offering keyframe animations, green screen compositing, and more.

● Comprehensive video effects from glitches to color corrections.

Who’s it best for: iPhone users, ranging from social media enthusiasts to video editing professionals, looking for an all-in-one platform to bring their visions to life effortlessly.

Top 10: Flexclip (Online)

Flexclip redefines online video editing, offering a fusion of powerful tools and AI integrations. From creating promotional videos to crafting personal memories, Flexclip stands out as a one-stop solution for efficient video creation.

Features:

● Streamlined video creation process augmented with AI tools like AI Text to Video and AI Video Script.

● A rich repository of over 4 million royalty-free stock assets integrated with renowned stock media providers.

● Collaborative features for team-based video editing and easy sharing.

● Comprehensive video editing tools, including trim/cut video, add text, transitions, and the sought-after video background remover.​​

Who’s it best for: Online content creators and individuals aiming for a convenient and feature-rich platform to produce and share videos with a professional touch.

Conclusion

The world of video editing has witnessed a great shift with the advent of AI-powered tools. The ability to remove background from video has been revolutionized, moving away from traditional, time-consuming methods to swift, automated processes. This list of the Top 10 Video Background Removers of 2023 presents some of the best platforms tailored to diverse needs.

As videos continue to dominate the digital landscape, having a reliable video background remover becomes indispensable. Selecting the right tool such as HitPaw Video Object Remover can be the difference between a mediocre output and a masterpiece.