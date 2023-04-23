There’s a reason Las Vegas is called the Entertainment Capital of the World: it is filled with endless possibilities for couples. From exciting shows to luxurious spas, romantic restaurants, and adventurous activities, it has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or plan on celebrating a special occasion, you’ll find this blog post very helpful. It covers a list of the 10 things to do in the city that will leave you and your partner with a lasting memory and even strengthen your bond. Let’s dive in.

Romantic Vegas: Is City Suitable for a Couple in Love?

Las Vegas is currently a wonderful destination for couples looking to spend quality time together. While it may not be the first place that comes to mind because of the extravagant shows, casinos, bachelor parties, and gambling it is known for, it sure has a lot to offer couples looking for a romantic getaway.

For starters, it has stunning hotels, such as the Venetian, the Bellagio, and the Wynn, all having beautiful views that will leave you and your significant other breathless. In most of these hotels, you will find state-of-the-art spas, which are just perfect for couples looking to unwind.

Although this is not something you’d ordinarily hear about, Vegas has a thriving arts and culture scene with galleries and popular museums such as the Mob Museum, the National Atomic Testing Museum, Meow Wolf, and the Punk Rock Museum. What’s more, the city is famous for its quick and easy weddings. So, if you’re looking to tie the knot, there’s no place you’d rather be.

10 Best Things to Do for Couples in Las Vegas

Whether you plan to celebrate your anniversary or honeymoon or are just looking for a romantic escape, here are the top 10 things to do in Las Vegas for couples.

Take a Gondola Ride at the Venetian

The Venetian Resort is the second-largest luxury hotel and casino in the world, and it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic experience of Venice with a gondola ride through the Grand Canal [1]. The journey will take you and your partner past cafes, beneath bridges, and through the beautiful Grand Canal Shoppes; you’ll almost believe you’re in Venice. The hotel gives the option of gondolas manned by gondoliers who sing Italian classics throughout the ride and also offers a private ride in case you want it all romantic. Each ride lasts for about 14 minutes, and it is available every day.

Watch the Fountains of Bellagio

The Fountains of Bellagio is a water and light show that takes place in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. It features over a thousand fountains that sway and dance to the beat of a variety of songs, including classics like “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. The display spans over 1,000 feet, and the fountains shoot water as high as 460 feet into the air, making it a spectacle to behold.

The show takes place every 30 minutes from 3 pm to 6:30 pm and every 15 minutes from 7 pm to midnight, Monday through Friday. On weekends and holidays, it starts at 12 noon and runs every 30 minutes until 6:30 pm [2]. It is worth noting that the display times can vary or be canceled altogether if the weather is unfavorable. Couples can either watch from the sidewalk for free or book a table at one of the restaurants overlooking the fountains.

Have a Romantic Dinner at Eiffel Tower Restaurant

How would you like to look down at the vibrant city of Las Vegas from 125 meters up? Well, you can have that experience with your partner from the restaurant at the top of the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The restaurant is famous for its romantic ambiance and is a popular spot for marriage proposals. Again, if you plan on proposing to your significant other, there’s no better place to do it. The restaurant opens by 5 pm daily and closes by 10 pm.

Go on a Hot Air Balloon Ride

Looking down at the city from the towering Eiffel Tower Restaurant is one thing, but looking at it from a hot air balloon high up in the sky is on a whole other level. The balloon floats around, so you and your partner will even get to see the peak of the surrounding mountains and dunes of the desert. If you’d like to do this, the best time to go is during sunrise and sunset. The rides are available year-round, so feel free to take your time.

Explore the Red Rock Canyon

The Red Rock Canyon is located outside of the city. It is a stunning natural area where couples can have a romantic picnic, hike, or take a scenic drive. The area is dotted with magnificent rock formations and red sandstone; pictures taken here always stand out. Imagine a picture of you and your significant other surrounded by rocks and red sandstone hanging on your wall. Many people who visit this place give Polaroid pictures taken here to their partners as a memento.

Visit the Neon Museum

The Neon Museum is a beautiful outdoor museum that features iconic neon signs taken out of Las Vegas’ past. Visiting the museum is a great way to explore the city’s rich history and culture without traveling miles. Usually, it is open from 3 pm to 11 pm daily, but note that its opening hours change seasonally [3]. Sadly, this is not one of the activities you can engage in at night.

Visit the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at the Mirage

If you and your partner are animal lovers, then you’ll have a wonderful experience at the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at the Mirage. People who visit this tourist attraction are allowed to get up close and personal with the dolphins and other exotic animals, including white tigers. Visiting is free for children below the age of 3, but it costs $19 for children aged 4–12 and $25 for adults [4].

Enjoy a Couples Massage at a Spa

Talk about the best spas in the world, and Las Vegas spas will pop up in that discussion. You and your partner can get everything there, from regular massages to facials. There’s even an option of getting an in-room massage if that’s something you’d love. Getting a massage is a wonderful way for you and your partner to relieve stress and tension after a long day of activity.

Visit the High Roller

The High Roller is the tallest observation wheel in the world, towering 550 feet high, and its view of the Las Vegas Strip is simply breathtaking. In addition to the city, it provides a great view of the surrounding desert, which makes it a must-do activity for couples visiting the city. The High Roller can be experienced both privately and in a way that provides an interactive experience. You can either rent a cabin that has seating for up to 40 people (ideal for a wedding proposal or other special occasion) or book a ticket to a Happy Half Hour cabin with a maximum capacity of 25 people – it comes with a personal bartender and unlimited drinks for the duration of the 30-minute ride.

Catch a Show

Las Vegas is known for its magnificent shows and entertainment, and catching a show or two is a must-do for everyone who visits this city. After all, what’s Vegas without the show? You’ll find everything, from magic shows like Cirque du Soleil to wonderful events in places like T-Mobile Arena and the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The city has something for everyone. Be sure to check out the schedules of upcoming shows and events ahead of time.

In Closing

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a romantic getaway, Las Vegas is a wonderful place for creating unforgettable experiences with your partner. Talk about the luxurious hotels, restaurants, entertainment, cultural attractions, and fun activities available. The city is a romantic destination that’s well worth considering for your next getaway. Just be sure to add these 10 things to your to-do list to spice up the whole experience.

