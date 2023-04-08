Whether you are a small business owner or a large organization, creating forms and surveys is an essential part of our digital presence. Choosing the right form builder tool can help you save time, increase productivity, and improve response rates. One of these tools is Jotform, but in some cases, it may not meet your needs or be too expensive for your budget.

For situations like these, we’ve combined the top 10 Jotform alternatives for creating forms and surveys in 2023 for you to choose from. With each form builder tool we’ve listed, you will find different pricing plans that cater to different budgets and needs. You can select the option that best suits your requirements, from free plans to paid subscriptions So, let’s dive in and discover the best 10 alternatives to Jotform!

A comprehensive introduction to Jotform

Jotform is a popular form-building tool for businesses, organizations, or individual users in today’s fast-paced world. Users can create custom and beautiful forms in various fields without requiring any technical knowledge. For example, with its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features, many people can create contact forms, registration forms, order forms, feedback forms, and much more.

Jotform helps you create effective forms with advanced features that assist in building forms. For example, with conditional logic, you can show relevant questions based on the respondent’s answer or hide irrelevant ones. Jotform stands out with its many ready-made form templates and design options. However, considering all of this, you may not need all these extras. Let’s now look at why you might consider an alternative!

Why do you need an alternative to Jotform?

Jotform caters to users of all levels and is popular, so many users initially turn to Jotform. However, in addition to offering advanced features to users, it has a pricing structure that may strain some users’ budgets. For example, its paid subscription starts at $39 per month and goes up to $129.

Although Jotform is a great form and survey creation tool with advanced features and an easy-to-use interface, the form-building environment has become more competitive in 2023. Many form builders have emerged in the market that can meet your needs at more reasonable prices. If you want to choose the best alternative to Jotform, take a look at the list below!

Top 10 alternative tools to Jotform in 2023

Online forms are useful tools that can be used to collect customer feedback, conduct market research, collect job applications, or accepts payments. Many form and survey tools, such as Jotform, can help accomplish all of these tasks. However, it’s important to do some preliminary research to find the one that suits your needs and budget.

Although Jotform is widespread, with increasing competition in the market, many online form builders have emerged that offer similar or even better features than Jotform. Whether you are looking for a form builder with advanced customization options, payment integrations, or multi-language support, or even a more cost-effective option, this list has everything you are looking for!

forms.app

forms.app can be considered one of the top free alternatives to Jotform. Its user-friendly interface makes creating, customizing, and sharing online forms, surveys, and quizzes easy. For example, users appreciate forms.app for its built-in entry validation feature, which eliminates the need to write additional code for form validation.

Although forms.app has an entirely free version, accessing all of its advanced features requires upgrading to a paid plan. However, there’s no need to worry, as forms.app’s subscription plans are reasonably priced. For example, the most affordable plan starts at $19 per month.

Highlighted features:

There are +1000 colorful and ready-made templates for different purposes.

Thanks to its user-friendly interface, it only takes a few minutes to use advanced features and create forms.

Conditional logic allows you to collect more relevant responses from your audience.

allows you to collect more relevant responses from your audience. With the geolocation restriction feature , you can share your forms only with people in the area you want.

, you can share your forms only with people in the area you want. Advanced features such as a calculator and product basket help you create more effective forms.

Typeform

Typeform is an alternative form builder that is as well known as Jotform. Typeform forms are known for their beautiful designs that capture users’ attention and increase response rates. However, it may not be a good option for small businesses and organizations as it can be a bit expensive.

For example, the Plus plan costs $59 monthly, and the Business plan costs $99. Therefore it’s essential to consider to cost versus benefits of using Typeform before deciding. Although a free usage option exists, some restrictions may push you towards paid subscription. Paid plans start at $29 per month with low quotas.

Highlighted features:

It allows you to create professional forms with conditional logic jumps , multi-language support , and advanced customization options .

, , and . Mobile-compatible so that you can access your forms and surveys from any device.

It offers advanced features such as conditional logic, online payment collection, and a calculator.

Integrations with third-party applications such as Google Sheets, HubSpot, and Zapier.

Wufoo

Wufoo allows users to create forms and surveys without any coding skills easily. Thanks to its user-friendly interface, it appeals to many users and offers a free plan. It offers 4 different paid membership plans, and the most affordable plan starts at $19 per month.

Highlighted features:

Creating forms and surveys is effortless, thanks to the drag-and-drop interface .

. Attractive design features, conditional logic, and payment integrations make creating effective and professional forms easy.

Analytics and reporting features allow you to structure the data you collect.

Google Forms

Google Forms is a free and easy-to-use alternative to Jotform, ideal for small businesses and personal use. The limited number of templates, only a few design options, and the inability to make payments and e-collections through forms may make Google Forms lag behind other form builders, even though it’s free.

Highlighted features:

It is completely free and accessible to everyone.

It also integrates with other Google products, such as Sheets and Drive.

Formstack

Formstack is a form builder suitable for both large enterprises and small businesses. It’s compatible with mobile devices so that you can access your forms and surveys from anywhere at any time. However, it does not offer a paid plan and only offers a 14-day trial. Formstack’s most affordable paid plan is available starting at $19 per month.

Highlighted features:

It is also suitable for large enterprises as it has robust contact management and web form development features.

The drag-and-drop feature allows users to create forms and surveys quickly.

Form analytics and reporting features allow users to get the most out of the form. For example, reporting features filter data by date, user, response type, or other attributes.

Cognito Forms

Cognito Forms is a form creator that helps create personalized and creative forms with various customization options. It has a free plan, and paid subscriptions include a 14-day trial period. Paid plans range from $15 to $99 per month.

Highlighted features:

Conditional logic, a calculator, and the ability to accept payments give users the experience of creating effective forms.

It is a simple and intuitive drag-and-drop form builder that is easy to use.a

Formsite

Formsite allows you to create and customize forms in minutes with a drag-and-drop interface. The platform has more than 100 templates and 40 question types. It’s a user-friendly form builder with a 14-day trial. There are large increases between paid plans. Paid plans start at $24 per month and are limited to 5 forms.

Highlighted features:

It offers a variety of question types, such as multiple choice, dropdown lists, radio buttons, and more.

Users can customize their forms with their own branding, fonts, and images.

Integrates with payment processors such as PayPal and Stripe.

Provides analytics and reporting tools to help users analyze and visualize form data.

123FormBuilder

123FormBuilder is a form creator that can be used without any technical knowledge, thanks to its easy-to-use interface. Although it has over 2000 ready-made templates, the design options are limited. It has a free plan but is limited to 100 form submissions. If that does not meet your needs, paid plans start at $24.99 per month.

Highlighted features:

You can automate your workflow with Salesforce, PayPal, and Google Workspace integrations instead of manually exporting and importing data.

You can create forms that support multiple languages and appeal to universal audiences.

You can create custom email notifications, confirmation messages, and special thank you messages.

Paperform

Paperform helps users create forms without coding knowledge. The platform also allows users to sell, take bookings and communicate with customers all in one place. However, Paperform does not offer a free plan. Instead, it only offers a 14-day free trial. Paid subscriptions range from $24 to $159 per month.

Highlighted features:

Paperform allows multiple users to work on the same form at the same time, so it is compatible with teamwork.

It allows users to create multipage forms for longer forms or surveys.

Paperform integrates with payment processors such as Stripe and PayPal, allowing users to collect payments for products, services, donations, or campaigns.

Woorise

Woorise is the latest alternative to Jotform that helps create impressive landing pages and dynamic forms. A free plan is available, and they also offer 4 different subscription plans for users who want to upgrade to a paid plan. Paid plans start at $29 per month.

Highlighted features:

It offers smart features such as conditional logic and calculators, enabling you to create effective forms.

Woorise provides analytics and reporting tools to help users monitor form performance and learn about their target audience.

How to choose a suitable form builder for your needs

To choose a form builder that suits your needs, you need to consider the highlights and prices of each form builder. This article provides information to help you choose between 10 form builders. Whether you are looking for an easy-to-use interface, various design options, or budget-friendly prices, this list has it all.

First, you need to determine what your needs are. For example, if you want to integrate your form builder with email marketing tools or CRM systems, consider various integration options. On the other hand, if you are not going to create forms all the time but only occasionally use the platform as needed, you should choose a form builder that fits your budget and is easy to use.

Wrapping it up

This article lists the top 10 Jotform alternatives to create forms & surveys in 2023. These online form tools’ key features and price ranges will help you choose an alternative form builder. For example, if a form builder that offers many powerful features is expensive, you can find one that offers the same features but at a more affordable price.