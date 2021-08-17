A plugin is software with additional “functions” that you can add to a WordPress website. Why do you need a plugin? Well, with it, you easily add more functions to your website, and for that, you don’t need any coding knowledge.

Plugins are very easy to install and use. There are so many available plugins out there, you will probably have a hard time choosing the right one, so we made this article with a list of the best ones to help you and save your time.

If you are starting a new site, this is a “one in all” plugin just for you. Let us mention a couple of “wow” things it is offering.

Around two million images, more than 170 professional themes that you can adjust to fit any brand, a rebranding option to change the plugin without coding (name, logo, color) and offer it to your clients as “yours”.

With this plugin, you can have an SEO preview (see how the site looks in Google search results), SEO analytics (ability to do around 20 tests of your SEO, and come up with directions and actions to use to improve your site), social preview image (how you site will look on social media), integration of email services, autoresponder support, etc.

With this plugin, you will easily create real hype around your site.

This is a plugin that will help you build an under-construction page “in minutes”. This plugin offers more than 280+ page templates. You can use them to full your advantage with the drag&drop builder.

It also has around 2 million premium quality images.

You can have all traffic on your site tracked.

You can build one-page sites, coming soon pages, maintenance pages, under construction pages, sales pages, etc.

When you install the Google Maps Widget plugin, the map that you like will be on your site in a matter of minutes. This plugin is so easy to use, and you can have as many maps as you like. All of those maps are fully customizable, and you can add dozens of pins.

They are mobile responsive, so you can have them on your site for mobile users.

With GMW, you can add maps on any place on your site as widget shortcuts and customize them to look just right and to match your website design.

Also, with this plugin, the maps that you add to your site won’t slow it down. You will get directions, street view, and lots of other features with GMW, and by using it, all of those features mentioned are free for your usage.

This plugin has more than 100K users, and the developer team is there to support you to use this plugin to its full potential.

4. WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a free WordPress plugin that enables you to transform your site into an online store. To set up WooCommerce and its essential features, you will need only a couple of minutes. It is a fully customizable, open-source eCommerce plugin.

It doesn’t matter what your site is about, you can improve its functionality with extensions from WooCommerce Marketplace, and this marketplace offers a large number of free or paid extensions for your marketing needs.

Payments will be secured since it offers safe & secure online payments; you can configure shopping options and a lot more for free with the main features of this plugin.

You can design a new store, extend an existing one, or add just one product to your WordPress website.

5. Monarch

Monarch is a social media sharing plugin for WordPress. You can attach and create a collection of social media sites that your users can share to.

This plugin offers five locations on your website to put sharing buttons in, depending on the type of website. They are Floating Sidebar, Above/Below Content, Automatic Pop-Ups, Automatic Fly-Ins, and Images/Videos.

6. Smush

This is a great and very important plugin for your website. It is an image optimizer plugin, and with it, you will make your site light for use and load.

You will keep great image quality, but they will be compressed and will load without delaying your page.

Smush offers everything you need for images on your website: lazy loading, resizing, optimizing, and compressing.

It has over one million installations, and it is considered the number one plugin for quality and speed when it comes to image optimization plugins.

Conclusion

With these six popular plugins that we highlighted, you should be able to create a new website with a little bit of work. Your site will have almost everything; a customized look, mailing lists, great images with no need to compromise your loading time, maps, and links to the most important and popular social networking sites.