Tixee is a multi-licensed brokerage platform made of a team from Cyprus, Seychelles, and South Africa.

The platform is regulated by FSCA of South Africa, FSA of Seychelles, and CySEC of Cyprus.

It is available in more than 115 countries except for the USA, Seychelles, EU, Canada, and North Korea.

The trading platform also has over 155,000 global users.

What exactly does it offer?

Tixee is an all-encompassing trading platform that provides unlimited tools in a supreme trading environment with a wide range of CFDs, optional spread, and leverage in different account types and platforms for all levels of traders.

The platform utilizes web trader, simple trader, and the famous MT5 and MT4 trading platforms.

Tixee connects traders globally with innovative solutions in the Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, Energy, Metal, and Commodities markets.

Quoting a Tixee’s website’s excerpt, “We commit to providing a one-of-a-kind experience with excellent customer service while offering differentiated products to help traders achieve their aspirations.”

What values does Tixee uphold?

Tixee came to life on the fundamental basis that trading should be a synergistic experience; not just a transaction.

Tixee takes pride in being true to who they are, their values, what they provide, and how they provide it.

Based on the values of transparency, simplicity, innovation, and empowerment, Tixee came to be an interactive, top-of-the-line, and unique service provider in the industry.

The platform aims to build a global team with some of the most talented individuals in their fields giving Tixee the strong backbone for a client-centric experience.

The platform’s four core values, which ensure a smooth trading experience and enhance the client-centric culture are:

Transparency

The platform boasts of uncompromising transparent transactions such that clients can be at ease in their dealings while making informed decisions.

Tixee while maintaining integrity ensures traders enjoy convenient, safe, and secured trading processes such as withdrawal and payment.

Simplicity

Most trading platforms have complicated and ambiguous processes and interfaces.

However, here’s where Tixee stacks up over others. The platform embraces simplicity in all its processes through its modern and forward-thinking ideals.

Tixee focuses on providing easy access to trades, services, and ranges of platforms.

Innovation

Tixee platform aims to bridge the gap between boundaries of the past and future by inventing tools, educational resources, top-notch trading platforms, and excellent services.

Tixee is proud to be an agent of change where innovations and creativity transform trading technology.

Empowerment

Lastly, Tixee goes the extra mile to empower traders. This is to enhance a user-centric culture where each trader has access to crucial knowledge, educational resources, cutting-edge tools, and a lightning-fast platform to transcend beyond just trading, making it a wholesome experience.

Conclusion

Tixee trading platform believes in trust, simplicity, empowerment, transparency, and innovations to make a huge safe and secure difference as a financial service provider.

Disclaimer!: Trading financial instruments is speculative, which can have a considerable level of risk. Thus, it’s best to DYOR and invest only the amount you can afford to lose while taking note of your risk appetite.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Under no circumstances shall the Company have any liability to any person or entity for any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to CFDs and/or any other financial instruments. Traders can read the full Risk Disclosure in the Client Agreement.

