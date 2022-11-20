The right blockchain certifications are the ideal option for strengthening your blockchain career prospects. Follow the expert guidance to start a successful career in blockchain with top blockchain certification courses.

Blockchain is a formidable revolution rather than serving as a mere new technological advancement. You can find many use cases of blockchain which have transformed conventional financial services and traditional business systems and processes. With the numerous organizations adopting blockchain, the need for certified blockchain professionals has been noticed across many sectors.

How do you pursue a blockchain certification and establish your career as a blockchain professional? You could come across many recommended choices of blockchain certifications for building your career in the new, revolutionary technology for the future. The following post offers you guidance regarding the top certifications which could serve effective results in career development for blockchain job roles.

Choose the Right Certification for Your Blockchain Career

The obvious question in anyone’s mind about starting a career in blockchain would refer to the ideal place to start. If you select the right certifications, you are most likely to figure out the best course of action for career development in the domain of blockchain. Here are some of the renowned blockchain certifications which can help you build a successful career as a blockchain professional.

Certified Enterprise Blockchain Professional

Organizations that are working on blockchain projects need guidance from experts with comprehensive knowledge of how blockchain works. In addition, professionals need to implement their blockchain skills to define the blockchain adoption journey for businesses. With the CEBP certification, you can master the basic concepts of blockchain and understand how it impacts prominent industries such as trade finance and supply chain management.

Certified Enterprise Blockchain Architect

The choice of top blockchain certifications could also turn the focus toward blockchain architecture and development. You can choose the Certified Enterprise Blockchain Architect certification to establish a solid base of skills and knowledge in crucial concepts for developing blockchain solutions. For example, the CEBA certification training course could help you figure out the best practices for modeling blockchain development platforms.

Certified Blockchain Security Expert

Blockchain solutions are growing in popularity, and so are the security risks associated with them. As the blockchain landscape welcomes new DeFi solutions and NFTs, hackers seek vulnerabilities consistently to compromise valuable assets. Therefore, the Certified Blockchain Security Expert certification could serve as a viable opportunity for a blockchain career as a security professional. On top of it, you can use the CBSE credential as an add-on for other job roles, particularly blockchain developer roles.

Certified NFT Professional

The arrival of new digital assets with exclusive proof of ownership in the form of NFTs created massive ripples in the blockchain and crypto landscape. The interest in NFT projects has been evident in the popularity of collections such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club. You would barely find blockchain certification courses on NFTs as comprehensive as the Certified NFT Professional certification. The CNFTP certification training course helps you build a comprehensive understanding of NFTs and the burgeoning NFT ecosystem. Most important of all, the certification training course can empower you with skills to create your own non-fungible tokens.

Certified Metaverse Professional

The biggest strength of blockchain is the flexibility for developing new and innovative decentralized solutions such as the metaverse. The Certified Metaverse Professional or CMP credential is a unique blockchain certification that helps you familiarize yourself with metaverse and the technologies empowering it. You can figure out the link between metaverse and blockchain technology with the CMP certification training course. On top of it, the course also helps you identify the benefits and challenges of the metaverse alongside the methods for interacting with the metaverse.

Certified Web3 Professional

Blockchain has also served as the foundation block for web3, the next iteration of the internet. The Certified Web3 Professional certification is one of the best blockchain certifications to understand how web3 and blockchain are related to each other. You can explore the potential implications of web3 for the future of technology through examples of its different use cases. The striking highlight of CW3P certification is the emphasis on the connection between web3, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse.

Bottom Line

The selection of the top blockchain certifications is an imperative necessity for building your career as a blockchain professional. You should rely on trustworthy blockchain training and certification platforms like 101 Blockchains to ensure access to quality training resources. Most important of all, access to dedicated certification training courses and support from expert instructors could strengthen your prospects for career development. You can learn industry insights from experts and develop your skills through an in-depth understanding of technical aspects of blockchain, web3, NFTs, and metaverse through real examples. Find out the best certifications for your career objectives and start learning now.