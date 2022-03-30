Kids are a bundle of energy and with excessive free time and no schedule, this energy could be explosive. Thus it is important to channel this energy in a constructive way. Here are some interesting and time-tested ideas to help you keep your kids engaged.

Engage Them in Art and Craft: Get your child’s creative juices flowing. Provide your child with age-appropriate art and craft materials and involve him in activities based on his ability and skill level. Encourage him to keep improving his skills. Don’t expect perfection. Instead, acknowledge the effort and encourage his creative expression. Keep a supply of art and craft material handy such as drawing and painting, clay modeling, papercraft and origami, beadwork, basket weaving, sewing, knitting, etc. Nowadays digital art has become an effective medium to pursue one’s interest in art. There are many online drawing and animation classes for kids where they can learn different aspects of art.

Engage Children in Household Chores: Involving kids with chores is a great way to teach responsibility around the house. It's a better way to balance work and play. Moreover, it provides an opportunity to involve the whole family in doing household chores. While assigning the works to kids make sure that these are simple tasks, age-appropriate chores, include all family members and involve children in the decision-making process.

Conclusion: As parents, we all try to balance the demands and challenges while caring for our children’s well-being. We hope these ideas will help parents engage children in meaningful learning.

In this rapidly changing world around us, Creative thinking is the most sought after skills in present and future jobs. Infact it develops survival instinct. The earlier the child gets introduced to this skill, it’s better. So, let’s get started to talk more about ideas, imaginations and creations with children.