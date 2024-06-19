Brawl Stars is a very popular online MOBA project that allows players to play different confrontation modes, upgrade their agents and accumulate various cosmetic upgrades for heroes.

All progress is determined by rank and for all victories you will receive a Brawl Stars rank boost, but in case of frequent defeats it may, on the contrary, be lowered. You should not be afraid of this – this is how the system regulates your gaming level and selects opponents so that progress occurs, but the player also enjoys the gameplay.

Try emulators

Many players play Brawl Stars on a phone or tablet because it is a MOBA project, but if you want to play on a PC and use a mouse or keyboard, then you will need an emulator.

This is a safe way to replace your device, but keep in mind that such programs are quite demanding in terms of system resources, but this is not a reason not to try BlueStacS or similar programs.

Focus on one hero

Many players make a basic mistake when they constantly change their hero and level up everyone a little, and do not achieve success with any of them.

This does not mean that you need to play only one character – this will quickly get boring and a monotonous routine will begin without much pleasure, but with the growth of personal skill – this is not suitable for us, because you will quickly lose interest in the game and your boosting in Brawl Stars will end.

Choose two or three heroes that you want to master and play them according to your mood, constantly alternating. When you notice that you are already well versed in characters, then add new ones to your pool.

Play different modes and find your favorite one

The game should bring you pleasure and Brawl Stars offers many different modes in which you can get a boost in BS, or just actively play and develop gaming skills.

Gems control

This is a mode in which players are divided into two teams and must find and hold special gems in the center of the map.

You can destroy enemies and pick up these same gems, which will strengthen the player who is holding them.

The team that can keep all the gems in the center of the map for more than 15 seconds will win and receive an increase in boosting in Brawl Stars.

Battleroyal

A favorite genre for many players, in which you can only rely on yourself and each player will act independently.

This is a survival format in which you need to look for weapons on the game map and survive until there is only one player left on the map, who will become the winner of the match.

All players will be enemies of each other, so it makes sense not to look for adventures at the very beginning of the match, but simply wait and hide until the bulk of the players kill each other. This is much more important because the main task will be to survive, not to commit murders. In the end, you will be able to win by simply destroying the last enemy, but this does not mean that you should not destroy enemies if the opportunity arises.

Robbery

This is a format similar in its mechanics to defending a base from enemy attacks.

In fact, in your rear there is a safe in which there is a sum of money and there is the same one on enemy territory. The team’s task is to plunder the enemies and prevent this from happening to them.

Siege

One of the most interesting and dynamic modes for competitions and getting boosted ranks in Brawl Stars.

Both teams will fight and collect the resources needed to build a robot, which will then go to storm the enemy base and defeat the squad whose creation can handle it faster.

Watch streamers play

If you want to better understand how to play on your hero, or a good player in general, should act, then it is better to watch the play of professionals and draw conclusions. Many gamers explain different mechanics that you can ask about, including in the general chat, or for donations via a paid message.

Conclusions on leveling up and developing your rank in Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars is a popular MOBA online project that can be played on mobile devices and tablets, or using emulators that can be found on Windows and other platforms.

You will choose and develop different agents to make them stronger, learn to play and increase your rank in Brawl Stars.

There will be several game modes waiting for you that will help you and your gameplay. You can play Battle Royale to survive against a large number of opponents and get yourself weapons. You can take risks and play aggressively, or wait until the bulk of the players kill each other and all you have to do is engage in battle with the survivors, and then you will receive a Brawl Stars rank boost.

You will have access to the battle mode for gems, in which you need to fight with the enemy team for control of the game map, and the victory will be given to the side that knocks out all the gems and holds them for 15 seconds.

You will have access to a robbery mode, in which both teams will have two safes that need to be robbed and not allowed to be captured by opponents, and for this you will receive a BS rank boost.

Don’t forget to choose your favorite mode and play more of it, so that you feel comfortable receiving boosts in BS, and not just routine gameplay.

You can play siege mode, in which both teams fight for resources and use them to build large robots that must storm the enemy base, and the team whose device can handle it faster will win.

To make progress go faster, but not become too boring, then at the beginning of your journey, do not spread yourself thin on all the agents, but choose your two favorite ones and play only them. Gradually, you will be able to expand your pool, but if you spread yourself too thin, or vice versa, play on only one hero, this will lead to the fact that you will not progress much, or, on the contrary, you will stop enjoying Brawl Stars, due to the monotony of the gameplay.

This guide was provided by Skycoach.gg