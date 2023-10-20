Due to events of recent years, many people turned to cutting their own hair and their children’s hair at home. Despite returning to normal, the DIY haircut trend is still popular. This is especially true with boys haircuts, as they are the easiest to achieve at home.

Learn how to do simple boys haircuts in the following article. We also included some of the trendiest haircuts for boys to inspire you.

DIY Boy’s Haircuts Guide

Simple Set-Up Guide and Tips

Let your child help choose their hairstyle. Set aside enough time so you won’t feel rushed and your child feels relaxed and calm. Wash and dry their hair fully before cutting. Use an old t-shirt or smock to cover your child while you cut their hair. Do not cut their hair in the bathtub. This surface is slippery and, therefore, dangerous to both you and your child. Give them something to distract them from the boys haircut, such as a book, television show, movie, or tablet. Prep them for the haircut by watching YouTube or TikTok videos of young children getting their hair cut Reward them for their good behavior during the haircut, such as a meal out at their favorite restaurant or letting them decide on an inexpensive toy, treat, or activity.

Items Needed:

Hair cutting scissors

Hair clippers*

Old t-shirt or smock

Plastic tablecloth, shower curtain, or newspapers to cover the floor and for easy clean-up.

Medium tooth comb

Hair clipper* tips

Clippers come equipped with attachments such as blades or guards that easily attach to the main tool. Use the larger attachment for a smoother and safer haircut. Remove the attachment to clean up the hairline, ears, and neckline at the end of boys haircuts. If you wish to cut the sides or top shorter, use the smaller attachment Never use a hair clipper on wet hair. Hair must be fully dry. Carefully and fully read the instructions before use.

DIY Boy’s Haircut Tips

Basic Haircut Tips For Boys

Use your fingers to hold up your child’s hair to achieve the desired length. Use a comb as opposed to your fingers for the bottom of the hair.

Don’t try to cut layers until the hair is first cut all the same length. Comb out each section before cutting, and only cut small sections at a time. Use only the tips of scissors to make small, even cuts.

Layering Tips for Boys Haircuts

To add texture to boys haircuts, use the trimmers. Always cut diagonally to add more texture and to achieve a chopped look. Use this method to cut the fringe.



Blending Tips For Haircuts for Boys

Hair clippers are ideal for child haircuts, especially for boys. First, cut longer layers starting at the top. End with shorter lengths. Use a comb attachment to trim the tips, creating a smoother line and blending the longer and shorter layers.

Trendy Boys Haircuts

Classic undercut with side part

This style is classic and easy to style. Flip the top to one side or spike it for some texture and an edgy vibe.

Long hairstyle with long fringe

Long hairstyles for boys are very popular right now. Side swept bangs are a fun look, or let the longer fringe fall in his eyes for a super trendy vibe.

Curtain bangs

Despite popular belief, curtain bangs aren’t just for girls. On boys, center-parted curtain bangs softly frame their face for a stylish look. Curtain bangs work well on all hair textures and lengths.

Spiky Scissor Cut

For a disheveled look, cut the hair in random directions to add texture. This is another edgy, hip look that will give your child the confidence to stand out from the crowd.

Pompadour Fade

Pompadours never fall out of fashion. This versatile look adds a lot of texture and volume. Style the pomp to the side, to the back, up or down to add variety.

As you can see, boy’s haircuts are easy to both cut and style at home. Save yourself a trip to the barber using this guide to cut your son’s hair in a safe and familiar surrounding for everyone.