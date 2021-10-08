Article writing is the kind of writing that reaches a massive target audience. There are different types of article writing that you can see across the web. This guidepost will tell you about the most important step in article writing, known as ‘research.’ Research is one of the most important elements. Without proper research and ideation, there is no way that you can create good-quality articles.

If you want to be an expert in article writing, you have to make sure that you do proper research before starting the writing process. If you are new to the concept of article writing and don’t know much about the research process, then you should keep reading this post. In this article, we will tell you how to do proper research for article writing.

A few essential tips for research in article writing

Following these guidelines, you can easily make formal research before writing articles.

Find a topic that intrigues you the most

When you are preparing for writing articles, you must focus on topics relevant to the niche you have expertise in. You must create informative articles, but this can only happen if you have enough information about the niche you have to base your articles on. You can enjoy a lot of the research work if you already have an interest in the target niche.

Search the topic with Google search engine

Google is one of the best platforms to help you find all kinds of information about any topic and every topic you want. You have to search the topic on Google to find hundreds of relevant and highly helpful results. You can pick the ones which fascinate you the most and go through every important point discussed in them. On Google, you can find all types of content, so be careful and select the most credible options.

Verification of the sources

When you have picked up resources for research work, you must check their authenticity. There can be two common problems that you can commonly find in research material. The first one is that it has fake information in it and the second one is that it is duplicated from another source. You can easily check the authenticity of the information by comparing it with a few top results. As for the duplication issue, you can use the online plagiarism checker tools. These tools can easily help you verify the source and tell you whether it has plagiarism in it or not!

Rely on multiple resources instead of picking one

In article writing, you have to make sure that you don’t pick one resource as a reference. If you do so, you can have similarities between your work and the original post. This is why you need to pick multiple sources and create an article based on facts and information from different resources. If you don’t find multiple resources on the web and have to stick with one, the best way to avoid plagiarism is by paraphrasing tools. Article spinners like the rewrite guru can help you create unique and readable content even if it is based on one reference article.

Talks to people that have expertise in the niche

Another common way of researching and getting information about an article topic is by connecting with experts in the field. By discussing the topic with experts, you can get valuable information that you cannot even find on the web. You must note down all the key points that you have retrieved from the experts. Sometimes receiving first-hand information can be better than a strong Google search.

Use online research tools

This is another way of getting your research work done and saving a lot of time and effort in the process. You can use tools like Endnote, which can help you get information on all kinds of topics. You need to enter the topic or the keywords you want to use in the article. You can easily get plenty of information with proper references. Research tools can also teach you how to cite your references which are very important when creating articles based on research.

Is there a way to create articles without research work?

Research work can take a lot of your time and is very much tiring. You might be thinking that it is impossible to create unique articles without proper research. Today, modern technology has made it easier for everyone to create fresh articles without research work.

Today you can use online article rewriter tools, which are also known as article spinner tools. You have to enter the reference articles in the input box of the article spinner and press the ‘spin button.’ In a matter of seconds, you would get a unique and good-quality article. Using paraphrasing tool can help you save a lot of time and effort in research and manual content creation.

So if you don’t want to do research work and manual writing, you have always had a fair shot at paraphrasing!