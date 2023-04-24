Image by Alexa from Pixabay.

Obesity is a growing concern worldwide, and it is not just limited to adults. In fact, the prevalence of overweight and obesity in infants and young children has become rampant. In 2019, the World Health Organization reported that there were 38.2 million overweight children under the age of five globally. This alarming statistic necessitates prompt attention.

Other than feeding them a variety of healthy foods, we can take certain precautions to reduce the risk of obesity. “As parents, it is our responsibility to ensure our children grow up healthy,” comments Babysbestfood’s pediatric dietician.

Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is not only beneficial for the infant’s growth and development but it has also been associated with a reduced risk of childhood obesity. According to a study, children who were exclusively breastfed for six months were 25% less likely to be overweight or obese at age two than those who were not breastfed. Breast milk provides the necessary nutrients for your baby, and it also helps regulate your baby’s appetite, which can reduce the risk of overeating and obesity.

Delay Introducing Solid Foods

Infants introduced to solid foods before 4 months of age are six times more likely to become obese than those who were introduced to solid foods after 4 months of age. This is because early introduction to solid foods can lead to overeating and a preference for high-calorie foods. It is advised to wait at least six months before introducing solid foods to your baby.

An article published by Wheon suggests that complementing breastfeeding with baby formula can help reduce the risk of obesity. Your child will be fulfilled with their feeding and won’t need solid foods. However, parents should be cautious of the formula they use with their baby.

Limit Screen Time

Excessive screen time has been associated with an increased risk of obesity in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting screen time for children under two years of age. The less time spent in front of a screen, the more time infants spend being physically active and exploring their environment.

Encourage Physical Activity

Encouraging physical activity in infants is crucial for their development and can help prevent obesity. Activities such as tummy time, crawling, and playing on the floor can help develop motor skills, strength, and coordination. As infants grow older, activities such as walking, climbing, and playing with balls can help promote physical activity and reduce the risk of obesity.

Ensure Adequate Sleep

According to a study, children who slept less than 12 hours per day in the first two years of life had a 2.5 times higher risk of becoming overweight or obese by age 5 than those who slept for 12 hours or more per day. Adequate sleep is essential for healthy growth and development and can also help regulate hormones that control appetite and metabolism.