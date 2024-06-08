Volux XC is an FDA-approved dermal filler designed to add volume and contour to the face. Composed of hyaluronic acid, this filler can help you achieve a more youthful, refreshed appearance. If you’re considering Volux XC, follow these tips to ensure stunning results.

Understand the Product

Volux XC is unique. It contains a higher concentration of hyaluronic acid than many other fillers. This allows it to volumize and lift areas like the cheeks, chin, and jawline. The filler is also cross-linked, making it thicker and longer-lasting than non-cross-linked fillers. This results in a more natural and youthful appearance that can last up to 18 months, providing you with long-lasting results.

Choose an Experienced Injector

Your results depend heavily on the skill of your injector. Look for a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon with extensive experience using Volux XC. An experienced injector knows the proper injection techniques and amounts for natural-looking results. Ask to see before and after photos as proof of their work.

Volumizing Power

One of the primary uses of Volux XC is to volumize your cheeks. As we age, we lose volume in the mid-face area, leading to a sunken, hollow look. Volux XC can lift and plump the cheeks, restoring a youthful fullness.

Consider Other Treatment Areas

While cheeks are a common focus, Volux XC can treat other areas too. It can add volume to the chin, jawline, and temples. It can also smooth nasolabial folds (smile lines) and marionette lines. Discuss all your concerns with your injector to determine what’s best for you.

Prepare Properly

You also want to follow pre-treatment instructions carefully. This may include avoiding certain medications or supplements that increase bruising risk and staying hydrated leading up to your appointment. Proper preparation also helps ensure optimal results.

Manage Expectations

Volux XC provides noticeable, but natural-looking, results. So you should expect to see a refreshed version of yourself – not an entirely new look. Dramatic changes are possible but may require larger amounts of filler. Discuss your desired outcome with your injector beforehand to ensure you both have a clear understanding of your goals and expectations.

Allow for Swelling and Settling

Immediately after injection, you’ll likely have swelling, bruising, and general puffiness. This is normal. It may take 1-2 weeks for the filler to fully settle into its final, smooth appearance and you’ll need to be patient through this process.

Follow After-Care Instructions

Your injector will provide specific aftercare instructions. This may include avoiding strenuous exercise, alcohol, and certain skincare products for 24-48 hours. You may also need to sleep on your back and apply cold compresses. Whatever the instructions are, you must follow them, as proper aftercare minimizes swelling and bruising.

Consider a Two-Part Treatment

For maximum results, many patients benefit from a two-part Volux XC treatment. The first part involves injecting a base layer of filler. After allowing time for settling, a second treatment adds additional filler for enhanced volume and lift.

Be Realistic About Longevity

Like all hyaluronic acid fillers, Volux XC is temporary, as your body will gradually metabolize the gel over time. Results typically last 12-20 months before touch-up treatments are needed, and well-hydrated patients often experience longer-lasting results.

Don’t Overdo It

Less can be more with fillers. Too much volume can create an unnatural, overfilled look, and excessive filler has been shown to increase the risk of complications. So you want to start conservatively and build up gradually. After all, you can always add more filler later if desired.

Allow Time Between Treatments

If you decide to add more filler, allow at least four weeks between treatments. This gives the previous filler time to fully integrate and lets swelling subside. Attempting to add volume too quickly can increase the risk of bruising and swelling.

Consider Combining Treatments

For maximum rejuvenation, Volux XC can be combined with other treatments like neurotoxins (Botox), lasers, or skin resurfacing. Combining modalities can help you address multiple aging concerns at once. But, proper timing of treatments is important.

Don’t Neglect Skincare

While dermal fillers provide a smoothing effect, they don’t replace a good skincare and self-care routine. Continue using quality products to keep skin looking its best and protect your investment by following anti-aging skincare regimens.

Be Patient and Trust the Process

You may not see your final Volux XC results for 2-3 weeks after treatment. The swelling will go down gradually so have patience and trust that the filler will continue settling and integrating. The result is well worth the short wait.