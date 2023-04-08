Tik.fail is a web service that allows users to make copies of their own TikToks and watch deleted TikToks.

TikFail also provides an unofficial TikTok API for querying trending videos, hashtags, and user profiles. You can browse, search, or download any TikTok from their website.

How does Tik.fail work?

Tik.fail works by using an API to mirror any TikTok video or query data from TikTok.com. It keeps a copy of every downloaded video on its own server, so they can be viewed even if they are deleted on TikTok.com. It also provides an unofficial TikTok API for querying trending videos, hashtags, and user profiles. To use Tik.fail, you just need to copy a TikTok link and paste it in the box on their website. You can also browse or search their archive of over 300k+ different TikToks.

Is Tik.fail safe to use?

The safety of Tik.fail depends on how you use it and what kind of content you access or share on it. Tik.fail is not affiliated or sponsored by TikTok.com, Bytedance Ltd, or any other associated entity.

It is a third-party service that mirrors and archives TikTok videos, which may violate the terms of service or privacy policy of TikTok.com. Tik.fail also provides an unofficial TikTok API, which may not be authorized or endorsed by TikTok.com. Therefore, using Tik.fail may expose you to legal risks or data breaches. You should also be careful about what kind of videos you watch or download from Tik.fail, as some of them may be inappropriate, offensive, or harmful.

You can report any video that you find objectionable on Tik.fail, but there is no guarantee that it will be removed or moderated. You should also be aware that TikTok itself has been the subject of data privacy and security concerns, as it collects a lot of information about its users and may share it with third parties or governments. Therefore, you should always review the privacy settings and permissions of any app that you use, and be mindful of what you post or share online.

What are some alternatives to Tik.fail?

There are some alternatives to Tik.fail that you can try if you want to download, share, or watch TikTok videos. Some of them are:

ttsave.app: a free online TikTok downloader application with the most complete features. You can use ttsave on all types of devices easily, fast, and free without the need to install any software.

TikTokder.com: a website that allows you to download TikTok videos without watermark, as well as view user profiles and hashtags.

Hot TikTok: a website that archives and mirrors TikTok videos, similar to Tik.fail. You can browse or search their collection of over 200k+ different TikToks.

Instagram Reels: a feature within Instagram that lets you create and watch short videos, similar to TikTok. You can add effects, music, stickers, and more to your Reels, and share them with your followers or the wider Instagram community.

YouTube Shorts: a feature within YouTube that lets you create and watch short videos, similar to TikTok. You can use music, filters, text, and more to make your Shorts fun and engaging, and discover other Shorts from around the world.

These are some of the best alternatives to Tik.fail that you can check out. However, you should always be careful about what kind of content you access or share on any platform, and respect the terms of service and privacy policy of each app or website.