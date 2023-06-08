Thursday night football is one of the most exciting events in the NFL season, and the halftime show is no exception. Every week, fans can enjoy a variety of performances, interviews, and analysis from some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Here’s what you need to know about the Thursday night football halftime show.

The Hosts

The Thursday night football halftime show is hosted by a rotating team of experts and celebrities, who provide their insights and opinions on the game and the league. Some of the hosts include:

– **Charissa Thompson**, a veteran broadcaster who has worked for Fox Sports, ESPN, and NBC Sports.

– **Richard Sherman**, a former All-Pro cornerback who played for the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, and is now pursuing a broadcasting career.

– **Ryan Fitzpatrick**, a long-time quarterback who has played for eight different teams in his 17-year career, including the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Football Team.

– **Tony Gonzalez**, a Hall of Fame tight end who spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons, and was a former analyst for Fox Sports.

– **Andrew Whitworth**, a former offensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, and also played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Performances

The Thursday night football halftime show also features live musical performances from some of the hottest artists in the industry. Some of the performers who have graced the stage include:

– **LoCash**, a country duo who performed during the New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills game in November 2022, as part of the NFL’s first ever smartphone light show.

– **Migos**, a hip-hop trio who performed during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game in December 2022, as part of the #HOTBLOCK series.

– **The Weeknd**, a pop superstar who performed during the Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints game in December 2022, as part of his After Hours World Tour.

The Highlights

The Thursday night football halftime show also recaps the best moments from the first half of the game, as well as previews what to expect in the second half. The hosts break down the key plays, stats, and strategies that have shaped the game so far, and offer their predictions and advice for both teams. The highlights also feature interviews with players, coaches, and analysts, who share their thoughts and insights on the game.

The Fun

The Thursday night football halftime show is not only informative and entertaining, but also fun and interactive. The hosts often engage with fans on social media, answering questions, taking polls, and sharing memes. The show also features segments that showcase the personalities and talents of the hosts and guests, such as trivia games, rap battles, karaoke contests, and more.

The Thursday night football halftime show is a must-watch for any NFL fan who wants to enjoy a full night of football action. Tune in every Thursday night on Amazon Prime to catch all the excitement.