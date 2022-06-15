Workplace injuries are more common than most people think. An American is injured at the job every seven seconds. Most workplace injuries are caused by overexertion, trips and falls, being struck by equipment or by inhaling chemicals.

Workplace accidents can be damaging physically, emotionally and financially. Most people feel clueless after experiencing injuries at the workplace. Taking a wrong step at this point can cause serious physical damage. A wrong action can also lower the chances of being able to claim insurance coverage which will lead to financial damage.

So, we are here to help you organize your thought about what you should do after suffering from a workplace injury.

Seek medical attention

First of all – seek emergency medical care immediately. Your injuries may seem small but it could get serious. Neglecting it will not be a clever thing to do. Workplace accidents like trip, fall or other bodily injuries can be life threatening.

Inform your supervisor

You should inform your employer or supervisor that you were hurt while working. Informing your employer or supervisor within proper time will help with insurance claims.

Report the accident

Ask your employer for a report form and if they have one, fill it up. Your employers or supervisors might insist that it is not necessary. But after filling up the form, make a copy and save it.

Contact with a lawyer

Injuries caused in the workplace can damage you physically, mentally, emotionally and financially. Your employers are legally bound to pay you for your damages. A lawyer will guide you in the process of claiming workers compensation and dealing with doctors for medical certification.

Write down the details

Writing down the details of the accident would be a mindful and practical thing to do. It is normal for your memory to fade with time and you might forget an important detail.

Take photos of the site

Take photos for evidence. Taking photos or filming the site where you were injured will strengthen your case. Most of the time employers deny their faults and refuse to grant workers compensations. Generally after an accident people don’t realise that evidence is necessary if you want to demand compensation.

Gather witness and evidence

This is another way of collecting evidence. If there were people who witnessed the accident, collect their contact information if you don’t know them. If there was any footage of the accident, make sure you collect them legally.

Don’t sign any paperwork

Do not sign any paperwork until you have legal assistance. Unknowingly signing paperwork like a medical release or a legal deal can stand in your way of claiming workers compensation.

Track your expenses

Take note of every expense regarding the accident. You have the right to demand compensation for your medical bills and wages you miss because of the injury.

Take your time

In most cases, employees feel guilt for taking a few days off from work after an injury or accident. Remember that your health and wellbeing comes first. So, take it easy on yourself and rest until you get well.