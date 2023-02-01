The world’s largest companies with the most stringent requirements standardize Microsoft solutions for productivity, communication, and sharing. IT managers have long recognized the value to Migrate Exchange 2013 to Office 365 which enhanced the user’s functionalities. Your company can be managed more effectively with Office 365 instead of individual software packages.

Office 365 gives you everything you need to get your work done anytime, anywhere. This cloud service meets your needs for robust security, 24/7 reliability, and user productivity. All at an easy subscription price.

At the office, at home, or on the go, Office 365 offers a cost-effective alternative to purchasing and maintaining your own Microsoft Exchange software and servers. With Office 365, you’ll always have the latest Office version and can create, edit, and share files in real-time from your PC, Mac, and mobile devices. Also, if you choose the right services provider, they can help you with Virtual Desktop Server which makes the accessibility for businesses very flexible. Office 365 combines familiar Microsoft productivity, collaboration, and communication tools to empower employees anywhere, on any device.



Top five reasons why you should outsource your Office 365 migration to an external provider:



Experience

The quantity of knowledge you have performing cloud migrations will greatly affect how smoothly the migration will go. Internal IT staff generally have much more limited experience doing these migrations than an outside vendor that specializes in this.



Quality

There is a big difference between a full migration where all data, settings, and personalization elements are successfully carried over, and a migration where some of these important characteristics are missing. Seamless transition means no productivity loss. Migrations that require users to re-edit settings negatively impact productivity.



IT Staff Cost

As companies move to Office 365 with their own internal IT staff, those staffs are stranded for other tasks. In this scenario, assume the migration will take him 40 hours, and if he has an IT staff member, that staff member will be unavailable for the equivalent of her week. Also, the additional time required for end-user support is not considered. A conservative estimate is that the IT staff work here eight hours per day, which is more than double, depending on the experience of the IT staff.



End User Employee Cost

If there are issues during the migration that lead to user downtime, it can have a significant impact on your business. If you know the value of each employee’s time, hours of lost productivity for multiple users can mean lost revenue. Productivity loss can be caused by downtime, missing data, or configuration issues.

Risk Tolerance

How important is maximizing uptime to your business? What is your company’s management’s risk tolerance? By outsourcing your Office 365 migration, you can mitigate the risks described here.

Conclusion:

Microsoft’s cloud-based systems have become highly accessible and very useful for businesses. Even those without prior IT experience can handle projects, workflows, and communication networks with great ease. This makes technology an indispensable asset to companies in the modern world.

If you want to ensure your IT needs are taken care of, the best option is to turn to providers like Apps4Rent who have experienced various migration and hosting services like Cloud PC Services. They understand the delicate complexity of such operations and can provide you with the solutions you need.