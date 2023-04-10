What is theshit.me?

Theshit.me is a website that allows you to watch free movies and TV shows online without any intrusive ads. It has a large catalog of content and supports subtitles in different languages. However, it seems that the site is currently down and not accessible. You may want to try some alternatives such as fmovies.llc or cineb.net.

Why is the site down?

The exact reason why the site is down is not clear, but some possible causes are that it got raided by authorities, it had some technical issues, or it was overwhelmed by traffic. Some users on Reddit have speculated that the site was too good to be true and that the industry would not allow it to exist. It has been down for over a week now, so it may not come back anytime soon.

What are some other alternatives?

Some other alternatives to theshit.me are: