Short Info About the Industry

The video games boosting industry dates back decades, to the days of the first multiplayer games where gamers could interact and help each other. The concept remains unchanged, but a major industry has formed around it. As the world of gaming has grown, so has the boosting industry. More players mean more consumers, leading to an increased demand for professional help. Today, this is one of the largest industries within the gray zone, often seen skeptically as a job for young, talented gamers. However, this perception is poised to change for the better.

Where is the Boosting Service Industry Today

Currently, the industry is dominated by a few well-known names that control the entire marketplace. This leaves little room for smaller websites and individual talented players to showcase their offers and skills. Aspiring boosters must apply to these dominant platforms and complete boosting requests routed through them. While this approach could be acceptable, the middlemen (websites) often exploit their position.

The Current “Closed” Business Model

In the simplest terms, clients purchase boosts through these websites, and the order is then assigned to a specific booster to complete. The client pays a certain amount, and the booster receives a much smaller fraction once the order is completed.

While this method worked in the past when the market was more open, today it is monopolized by a few big names who control 90% of the client base. This domination creates numerous problems, including:

⛔ Limited Communication: Clients cannot freely communicate with their boosters; everything is mediated by middleman agents.

⛔ Unfair Booster Compensation: Boosters receive only 40-60% of the total order price, at best.

⛔ Little to None Boosters Recognition: Boosters are often represented by user IDs, preventing them from building their own reputation.

Boosters are often represented by user IDs, preventing them from building their own reputation. ⛔ Unfair Pricing: Boosters are forced to work on orders priced by managers, with the threat of replacement if they do not comply.

This results in unsatisfied clients, boosters, and managers dealing with numerous problems.

The Game Changing Idea

One Word: Community

PvPvE Boosting proposes a community-based marketplace where clients and boosters can freely connect, collaborate and make deals without any middleman interference. With today’s gaming platforms, this is now possible!

Discord, the leading platform that brings gamers together, is the foundation for PvPvE Boosting. The goal is to create a community based on trust, transparency, and fairness. Pro gamers have enthusiastically embraced this idea, already setting up the community and waiting for fellow gamers to join.

What Does PvPvE Boosting Discord Community Offer?

✅ For Boosters: A free platform to showcase their offers, skills, and talent. A fair market for every pro player to build their own “stall” with prices and offers based on their experience. They can start building a reputation and get recognized for their efforts.

✅ For Clients: The ability to freely browse various offers at different prices and rates. Directly connect with the pro players without any middleman interference.

Side-by-Side Comparison: Conventional vs. Community Boosting

Aspect Websites Closed Business Model Open Community (PvPvE Boosting)





PRICES 🔴High Prices with website expenses at double rates 🟢First hand lowest prices on the market COMMUNICATION 🔴Little to None, everything goes thru support agent 🟢Free communication, without any middleman intereference OFFERS 🔴Single Offer at fixed price 🟢Variety of offers to choose from at different rates and prices BOOSTERS COMPENSATION 🔴Terrible, booster cut at around ~50% 🟢Full 100% Pay – clients pay directly to their boosters BOOSTERS RECOGNITION 🔴None, boosters are represented as User ID 🟢Full recognition where boosters can build reputation around their name TRANSPARENCY 🔴Lack of transparency in pricing and booster identity 🟢Full transparency in pricing, booster profiles, and communication SAFETY 🟢Verified boosters 🟢Verified boosters SATISFACTION 🟡Medium, as everything goes through a middleman 🟢High, clients deal with their boosters on a personal level ENGAGEMENT 🟡Limited engagement with support agent 🟢Strong community engagement, feedback-driven improvements DISPUTE RESOLUTION 🔴Handled by support agents, potentially slow and biased 🟢Direct resolution between clients and boosters, quicker and more effective MARKET CONTROL 🔴Dominated by a few big names 🟢Open marketplace with equal opportunity for all boosters INNOVATION 🔴Slow to adapt to changes and new trends with the closed business model 🟢Highly adaptable, with community based ideas like LFG Channels, Giveaways, free services and much more.

Conclusion

The video game boosting industry, as it stands today, is in dire need of transformation. Traditional platforms, dominated by a few big names, create an environment where clients face high prices, limited communication, and a lack of transparency. Boosters, on the other hand, are left with unfair compensation and little to no recognition.

As we move forward, it’s clear that PvPvE Boosting is setting a new standard for the industry. A community-based model not only improves the overall experience for gamers but also promotes fairness and trust. By embracing this new era of boosting services, with confidence we can say it will revolutionize the industry for the better.